Sony might be planning their own PC game launcher

With blackjack and PSN integration
Kratos speaks to his son Atreus on a small boat in God of War.

There are references to a "PlayStation PC launcher" within files for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's PC release, which launched last week. As spotted by VGC, the mention suggests Sony could launch their own bespoke game launcher on PC and allow players to link PC games to PlayStation Network accounts.

The files contain multiple references to of "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements", which were found by players poking around in game files yesterday. The reference to a "PlayStation PC launcher" was found later.

References in code don't mean something is definitely happening, and a "launcher" could take many forms, from a thin verification layer that runs when games are booted via other storefronts like Steam or Epic, to a completely separate platform with a storefront and friends list and other trimmings.

Considering Sony's growing presence on PC, having their own launcher might make sense. In the past couple of years, Sony have launched Spider-Man, God Of War, Days Gone, and Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, have announced Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for PC, and made moves which suggest Returnal could make the leap, too. They've also bought PC port specialists Nixxes and say that Destiny 2 will remain on PC now that Sony own Bungie.

I'm not wild at the thought of having yet another piece of software running in my tray when I want to play a game, so personally I'm hoping these references don't amount to anything. Particularly when Sony's ports are otherwise reliable, with Alice B enjoying Spider-Man Remastered a lot in her review.

