Star Wars Jedi Survivor: All editions and pre-order bonuses

Want to know what comes with each edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Cal Kestis and loveable droid BD-1 return this week in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and those eager to set off on a new adventure can pre-order their copy in advance for some extra goodies. Those pre-order bonuses are on top of what comes in each edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which we're here to explain for you.

In this guide, we'll break down all Star Wars Jedi Survivor editions, so that you can scour the differences and pick your preferred option. If you want to pre-order, we'll also cover any bonuses that you'll nab for purchasing early.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Editions

There are two editions of Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition costs $70 / £60, and only includes the base game.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition costs $90 / £80, and contains the following:

Star Wars Jedi Survivor base game

"New Hero" cosmetic pack

"Galactic Hero" cosmetic pack

The "New Hero" cosmetic pack contains:

"Scoundrel" cosmetic (Han Solo's outfit)

"Rugged" BD-1 cosmetic

Han's DL-44 blaster customisation options

The "Galactic Hero" cosmetic pack contains:

"Rebel Hero" cosmetic (Luke's ceremonial outfit at the end of A New Hope)

"BD Astro" cosmetic (gives BD-1 an R2-D2 inspired paint job)

"Rebel Hero" lightsaber set (modelled after Luke's lightsaber in the original trilogy)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor pre-order bonus

Those who pre-order Star Wars Jedi Survivor will also receive the "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack.

You will receive the "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack regardless of which edition you pre-order, and you won't be able to get it after launch.

The "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack contains:

"Hermit" cosmetic (Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired outfit)

"Combustion" blaster customisation options

"Hermit" lightsaber set (modelled after Obi-Wan's lightsaber)

That wraps up our guide on all editions and pre-order bonuses for Star Wars Jedi Survivor. If you're looking for more Jedi Survivor info to whet your appetite before Friday, take a look at our Alice Bee's Jedi Survivor preview thoughts. You can also start clearing space for Survivor's massive download.