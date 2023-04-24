If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: All editions and pre-order bonuses

Learn what comes with each edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Close up of Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.
Hayden Hefford avatar
Guide by Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Published on

Want to know what comes with each edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Cal Kestis and loveable droid BD-1 return this week in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and those eager to set off on a new adventure can pre-order their copy in advance for some extra goodies. Those pre-order bonuses are on top of what comes in each edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which we're here to explain for you.

In this guide, we'll break down all Star Wars Jedi Survivor editions, so that you can scour the differences and pick your preferred option. If you want to pre-order, we'll also cover any bonuses that you'll nab for purchasing early.

Watch on YouTube

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Editions

There are two editions of Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition costs $70 / £60, and only includes the base game.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition costs $90 / £80, and contains the following:

  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor base game
  • "New Hero" cosmetic pack
  • "Galactic Hero" cosmetic pack

The "New Hero" cosmetic pack contains:

  • "Scoundrel" cosmetic (Han Solo's outfit)
  • "Rugged" BD-1 cosmetic
  • Han's DL-44 blaster customisation options

The "Galactic Hero" cosmetic pack contains:

  • "Rebel Hero" cosmetic (Luke's ceremonial outfit at the end of A New Hope)
  • "BD Astro" cosmetic (gives BD-1 an R2-D2 inspired paint job)
  • "Rebel Hero" lightsaber set (modelled after Luke's lightsaber in the original trilogy)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor pre-order bonus

Those who pre-order Star Wars Jedi Survivor will also receive the "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack.

You will receive the "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack regardless of which edition you pre-order, and you won't be able to get it after launch.

The "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack contains:

  • "Hermit" cosmetic (Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired outfit)
  • "Combustion" blaster customisation options
  • "Hermit" lightsaber set (modelled after Obi-Wan's lightsaber)

That wraps up our guide on all editions and pre-order bonuses for Star Wars Jedi Survivor. If you're looking for more Jedi Survivor info to whet your appetite before Friday, take a look at our Alice Bee's Jedi Survivor preview thoughts. You can also start clearing space for Survivor's massive download.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Hayden Hefford avatar

Hayden Hefford

Guides Writer

Hayden is a guides writer for RPS, having joined the team in September 2021 after a few months of freelancing for TheGamer. They're a big fan of survival games, especially those that focus on the undead. Zombies. Walkers. Shamblers. Whatever you call them, Hayden is definitely a fan.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch