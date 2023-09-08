Where are the best outpost locations in Starfield? Outposts and how they work are not introduced via the main story of Starfield despite being a mechanic that can seriously enhance your time in outer space. These are places you can send plenty of characters you recruit to your team - mostly via the Viewport in New Atlantis - and they can passively generate resources for you while you're off doing other things.

However, some planets are completely barren, some you can't land on at all, while others are teeming with life. If you want to make the most of outposts and have resources coming in thick and fast so you can create the best weapon and armor mods without having to farm the materials yourself, this is where we come in. Here are the best outpost locations in Starfield.

Jemison

There's a reason the United Colonies settled New Atlantis on Jemison, and it's the same reason it should be the first place you set up an outpost. It has plenty of resources, it's pretty safe, and you can trade easily due to how much activity goes on here.

Resources available:

Water

Lead

Chlorine

Argon

Chlorosilanes

Andraphon

Located in the Narion system, if you only set up two outposts during the start of your Starfield playthrough, Andraphon should partner Jemison. This is the moon of the planet Sumati and while it doesn't have a whole lot of life going for it, it does contain the three essential resources you'll need to keep expanding your outposts: Aluminum, Iron, and Helium-3. Aluminum and Iron are the core materials you'll need for building more outposts, while Helium-3 is fuel to keep them running.

Resources available:

Helium-3

Aluminum

Iron

Beryllium

Europium

Zamka

Zamka is an immensely resource rich location to set up an outpost during the early stages of your Starfield career. Also located in the Alpha Centauri system, this is a moon of Olivas, and comes with all manner of materials you'll need for constant crafting. We'd strongly recommend this is your third outpost location before you look a little further afield.

Resources available:

Water

Helium-3

Copper

Nickel

Iron

Uranium

Cobalt

Vanadium

Leviathan IV

Similarly to Zamka, Leviathan IV is another resource-heavy planet that shares a lot of the same materials, but has a couple of differences that will come in handy. Fluorine is used in all manner of crafting recipes and isn't easy to stumble upon, while Ytterbium is one of the rarest resources in the game, classed as exotic. The surface of Leviathan IV is a fairly hostile place though, so you'll need to find the safest location possible for your outpost.

Resources available:

Water

Chlorine

Aluminum

Copper

Iron

Fluorine

Ytterbium

Decaran III

Located in the Decaran system, Decaran III is a level 60 planet so this isn't one for the early game. However, if you can set up an outpost here, you've got another eight resources available, including some rare ones you'll struggle to find anywhere else.

Resources available:

Water

Lead

Copper

Nickel

Uranium

Cobalt

Tungsten

Palladium

Maheo II

Finally, we have Maheo II. This one isn't too far from the Settled Systems, and there are so many different biomes here along with the various resources, it's a no-brainer when you already have your foundation outposts set up.

Resources available:

Water

Helium-3

Lead

Copper

Iron

Alkanes

Tetrafluorides

Ytterbium

Now you know the best outpost locations, you should get cracking - but not before you also know the best builds and the best skills, because both can help with outpost resource generation. You'll also need to know how to fast travel, so you can nip between your outposts with ease.