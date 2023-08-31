If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to reach Earth in Starfield

Starfield image showing Earth in the planetary map view.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios
Guide by Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Want to know how to reach Earth in Starfield? They say that the the wonder is not that the field of stars is so vast, but that we have measured it. Who cares about that, though, when you can just fly right back to Earth! Starfield has over 1000 planets, but there's nothing better than rocketing straight back to the one you know so well to see what has changed. If you're wondering how you can reach Earth in Starfield, you're in the right place!

In this guide, we'll break down how to reach Earth in Starfield, so that you can explore our homeworld and see what might have caused civilisation to settle among the stars in Bethesda's latest RPG.

How to reach Earth in Starfield

To reach Earth, you must travel to the Sol system. This is immediately next to the Alpha Centauri system on the Starmap, meaning you can travel there very soon after reaching Jemison.

If you're wondering whether Earth is worth visiting, however, that's another question. Earth is a vast, yet bland, desert, without any outposts to find among the sand. It's interesting to visit as a novelty, especially as you can find now-ruined landmarks such as the Shard while you explore, but there isn't a whole lot to actually do while there.

Earth does have a few resources that you might want to harvest, though. The resources that you'll find on Earth are:

  • Chlorine
  • Lead
  • Water
  • Chlorosilane
  • Mercury

To find these resources, simply head to the Sol system and zoom into Earth on the Starmap. When you're looking at Earth's planetary map, you can press show resources (LB on Xbox) to easily highlight where to find each resource. As you move the cursor around the planet's surface, it'll then flag which resource you'll find in a given landing zone.

