Want to know how to get Shielded Cargo in Starfield? If you want to smuggle contraband in Starfield, then you'll want to upgrade your ship to get a Shielded Cargo hold. Shielded Cargo allows you to hide items from scanners as you enter the orbit of planets across the Settled Systems, so that you aren't apprehended and arrested by the police when returning to sell your ill-gotten gains.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get a Shielded Cargo in Starfield, so that you can smuggle in all your items and sell them off in cities without getting detected and thrown in jail.

How to get Shielded Cargo in Starfield

To get Shielded Cargo in Starfield, you must either purchase it for your ship, or find a new ship that already has Shielded Cargo installed.

To see if a ship has Shielded Cargo installed, open your ship menu and look at the Cargo Capacity stat on the left side of the screen. Just below that, you'll see "Shielded Capacity", and the following number indicates how much Shielded Cargo space you have.

To purchase Shielded Cargo, you must go to the Red Mile on Porrima III, in the Porrima system. Once you land, head into the Red Mile and past the ship services desk, before turning right and passing through the door.

Speak to Lon Anderssen and ask to see what parts he has for sale. Then, open up the Ship Builder menu and scroll across to the Cargo modules.

There, you'll find Shielded Cargo modules for sale, which you can manually add onto your ship.

If you want to integrate it into a fancy new design, then check out our list of Starfield ship ideas.

If these Shielded Cargo modules seem a little expensive, then our guide on how to make money fast in Starfield should fill your purse with Credits.

If you'd rather not spend Credits, then you can also get a free ship with Shielded Cargo installed by completing the Mantis quest. This quick quest rewards you with one of Starfield's best ships, the Razorleaf, and it comes with Shielded Cargo straight away.

Even better, you can get your hands on the Razorleaf rather early on in Starfield's story. We managed to get it almost immediately after visiting the Lodge for the first time.

That wraps up our guide on how to get Shielded Cargo in Starfield.