Starfield Short Sighted walkthrough: Fixing The Eye

How do you defeat the Starborn in Further Into the Unknown? The Starfield Short Sighted mission is fairly straightforward and, honestly, a welcome break after the intensity of Further Into the Unknown. But, it is no less important to Starfield's main story missions, so ensuring you're helping your companions with the necessary repairs is key.

To begin Short Sighted, Vladimir interrupts the conversation you're having with Matteo at the end of the Further Into the Unknown main mission to request assistance on some urgent repairs on The Eye. Before making moves, take a look at your leveled up and best weapons. as the break between missions is a great time to reflect.

Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.

Starfield Short Sighted walkthrough

To complete the Short Sighted mission, you'll want to complete the following objectives:

Go to The Eye Check in on everyone

Important repairs on The Eye call for attention to detail, so make sure you read on as we elaborate on the objectives below.

1. Go to The Eye

Fast travel to The Eye by setting the course in your data menu. Fly close by (at least 500 meters) and dock your ship.

2. Check in on everyone

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

As you board The Eye, blue locators will appear at various parts of the ship where members of Constellation will be waiting for you to help with repairs.

Sarah will want you to use the wrenches to bolt down equipment, which can be found under the two monitors in her location. Barrett will ask you to test the connection on the computer. Sam Coe will ask you to weld new panels by picking up the Welder next to him. Andreja will want you to install the parts for new scanning equipment that are located on a table nearby.

It doesn't matter what order you do these in, but once completed you will be prompted to return to Vladimir and speak to him. Depending on your playthrough, one of the repair objectives won't have gone as planned. Vladimir will suggest instead that you go looking for more artifacts which will prompt the Starfield No Sudden Moves mission to begin.

That's it for the Short Sighted main mission. The clue is in the name. There's plenty more main missions to complete as we find ourselves around halfway through the main quests.