How can you uncover truths on the Starborn, artifacts, and the meaning of Unity? The Starfield main storyline prompts players to seek out answers from new characters and new planets. In the Unity mission, there's some very important conversations to be had and tricky puzzles to solve to advance deeper into Starfield. Thankfully, our walkthrough below will help you do just that.

While you won't need to utilize any of Starfield's specific skills, you will need to exercise your brain, use some well-timed Grav Jumps and flex your puzzle solving in order to complete the Unity main mission.

Starfield Unity walkthrough

To complete the Unity mission in Starfield, you'll want to complete the following objectives:

Talk to Keeper Aquilus Enter the Sanctum Universum Talk to the Va'ruun prisoner Talk to the House of Enlightenment Return to Keeper Aquilus Go to Indum II Go to Pilgrim's Rest Search for clues on Unity Gain access to the locked room Find the scorpion's sting on Hyla II Go to the last star of the Scorpius Constellation

There's crucial information to gather in Unity and below we'll dive into each step in more detail to make sure you're able to continue your journey onwards in Starfield. So, keep reading!

1. Talk to Keeper Aquilus

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

After speaking with Matteo, he'll suggest you go and speak to his old acquaintance, Keeper Aquilus, who can be found at the Sanctum Universum on Jemison.

When you arrive, Keeper Aquilus will be speaking to a group outside, which includes Matteo. He will invite you inside the Sanctum Universum to discuss the Starborn, the artifacts, and Unity.

2. Enter the Sanctum Universum

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Inside the Sanctum Universum, Keeper Aquilus will tell you a parable about a Pilgrim that went on a journey with the founders of House Va'ruun and the House of Enlightenment.

He believes that the story contains a code that will lead you to the Pilgrim's resting place, but first you will need to speak to the Va'ruun prisoner and the House of Enlightenment to gather more details.

3. Talk to the Va'ruun prisoner

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

It doesn't matter which order you speak to the characters in, but we started with the Va'ruun prisoner who can be found at the UC Security Office on Jemison.

Located in a jail cell in the back of the building is the Va'ruun prisoner, Mir'za. She will tell you a story about The Unbeliever, the Great Serpent, and the Pilgrim.

4. Talk to the House of Enlightenment

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Next, follow the blue locator to The Well where you'll find Andy Singh who will tell you a story about the Pilgrim, providing you with more information to take back to Keeper Aquilus.

5. Return to Keeper Aquilus

On that note, return to the Sanctum Universum and share the stories you've gathered from the previous objectives. He'll do some pondering and conclude that the Pilgrim's Rest can be found on the planet, Indum II.

6. Go to Indum II

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Set the course via your data menu and fast travel to the Indum system where you will land in orbit of Indum II. You'll be given the option to land at the Pilgrim's Rest.

7. Search for clues on Unity

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

As you land at the Pilgrim's rest, you can search the area for five journals of the Pilgrim's Writings that you can read to help with gaining access to the locked room in the next objective. Finding them is not compulsory though as you will still be able to interact with the computer and answer the questions ahead without having collected and read them.

8. Gain access to the locked room

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Follow the blue locator inside a shack where you will be able to interact with the Pilgrim's computer. Select ‘Unlock Personal Room' in order to answer a series of questions.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Below are all the questions and the correct answers to advance and ultimately unlock the room:

Question: If you came seeking the right answers, you will know what question to ask.

If you came seeking the right answers, you will know what question to ask. Answer: What is the Unity?

What is the Unity? Question: I return your question with a question. If you have read my writings, what is the burden of the people?

I return your question with a question. If you have read my writings, what is the burden of the people? Answer: People are necessary. But people are madness.

People are necessary. But people are madness. Question: Who is your most formidable opponent?

Who is your most formidable opponent? Answer: Myself.

Myself. Question: Where does enduring content come from?

Where does enduring content come from? Answer: In stopping. In embracing compassion.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Inside the locked room, pick up the Pilgrim's Final Writings. This will inform you to travel to Hyla II where "the island hides the scorpion, and the scorpion's sting hides the truth."

9. Find the scorpion's sting on Hyla II

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Fast travel to your ship and set course via the data menu to Hyla II. It's quite far so you'll have to Grav Jump to a few planets in between before you reach it.

You'll want to land at the Ancient Ruins and follow the blue locator mark to reach it after leaving your ship. You'll pass by some wildlife on the way, but if you don't attack, they'll return the favor.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Head to the shining beacon of light centered in what appears to be a scorpion's tail statue. In front, there will be a glyph that you can interact with. When you interact, four circles will appear and you press them like arrows to move the shining beacon of light until it points at the shining Constellation on the left. This Constellation will reveal coordinates to travel to.

10. Go to the last star of the Scorpius Constellation

You'll need to Grav Jump back along the systems to reach the last star of the Scorpius Constellation where you will meet The Hunter and immediately begin the next Starfield main mission, In Their Footsteps.

Congratulations, that's the end of Starfield's Unity mission. As you advance through the main mission list you may also be wanting to advance your character with our handy guides on leveling up fast and getting rich quick. XP and credits will surely make these missions that bit easier.