The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep9: modder, where art thou?

As is fast becoming a thing on RPS this week, Alice Bee and James are both away this week, so I'm filling in writing this post and doing my best Alice impression in the process. In this week's episode, The Electronic Wireless Show podcast talks all things mods - specifically, the ones that got real big and broke out from their respective source games. It's a chat that's been prompted by the developers behind Slay The Spire mod Downfall announcing their own brand-new game, Tales & Tactics.

There's also a lot of undead fish chat, and Alice's plans for entertaining herself on an upcoming long-haul flight. And in James' hardware corner, the gang chat about Nvidia's comments on AI and crypto, as well as Ubisoft's AI writing software tool thinger.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

We record on a Tuesday so some news might have changed by the time you hear it.

What are we playing this week?

James has been enjoying the Resident Evil 4 remake while also playing through Hi-Fi Rush for RPS Game Club. Nate, meanwhile, has been playing RimWorld with mods that make it a 40K / squirrel apocalypse, and Alice Bee has been playing the mildly awful Crime Boss: Rockay City for review.

Recommendations this week are John Wick Chapter 4, Sheila Armstrong's short story collection How To Gut A Fish, and YouTube mashup king DJ Cummerbund.