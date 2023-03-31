If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep9: modder, where art thou?

Slay that spire of mods

Katharine Castle avatar
Podcast by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
Fantasy characters crowd around a table with boardgames pieces in Tales & Tactics

As is fast becoming a thing on RPS this week, Alice Bee and James are both away this week, so I'm filling in writing this post and doing my best Alice impression in the process. In this week's episode, The Electronic Wireless Show podcast talks all things mods - specifically, the ones that got real big and broke out from their respective source games. It's a chat that's been prompted by the developers behind Slay The Spire mod Downfall announcing their own brand-new game, Tales & Tactics.

There's also a lot of undead fish chat, and Alice's plans for entertaining herself on an upcoming long-haul flight. And in James' hardware corner, the gang chat about Nvidia's comments on AI and crypto, as well as Ubisoft's AI writing software tool thinger.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We record on a Tuesday so some news might have changed by the time you hear it.

What are we playing this week?
James has been enjoying the Resident Evil 4 remake while also playing through Hi-Fi Rush for RPS Game Club. Nate, meanwhile, has been playing RimWorld with mods that make it a 40K / squirrel apocalypse, and Alice Bee has been playing the mildly awful Crime Boss: Rockay City for review.

Recommendations this week are John Wick Chapter 4, Sheila Armstrong's short story collection How To Gut A Fish, and YouTube mashup king DJ Cummerbund.

Comments
