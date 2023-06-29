The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 21: PC Gaming Podcast Simulator 2023
Wait, is it still about PC gaming if sims aren’t games
When is a game not a game? When it’s a sim, according to the head developer of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. While we quickly agree on a "fair enough" response to this assertation of non-gameyness, we also can’t help but spend much of this latest Electronic Wireless Show podcast remembering the most fun we’ve in the diverse world of sims, be it some actual flight simulating or merely bullying smaller dinosaurs. Also: we chat about how big a deal it is that the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection might not support mouse and keyboard on PC, and discuss what we’ve been playing this week.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
Links
We record on Tuesday, so some things might have changed by the time you listen.
- Per Nate’s endorsement, here’s the napkin-exploiting Espresso Tycoon episode of Let’s Game It Out.
- Steel Battalion is the mech game with the giant controller whose name escaped us.
- I don’t think we’ve covered it on RPS, but dinosaur MMO Path of Titans is gripping Nate. It’s a sim if it simulates dinosaurs being dicks, right?
- Behold the self-explanatory, though no less entertaining, Lumberjack World Championships.
- Of course there’s a demolition sim: it’s called Demolition Company.
- Nate has also been enjoying sci-fi visual novel South Scrimshaw Part One, while I’ve been tucking into playtests for The Finals and Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Recommendations this week are the apparently quite versatile ProQ Frontier BBQ Smoker, and Clutch’s 2013 album Earth Rocker.