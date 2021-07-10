The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf teaser gives first look at anime prequel

Yesterday was WitcherCon, which brought news of The Witcher 3 DLC and a release date and trailer for season two of Netflix's The Witcher TV show.

But that's not all Netflix are cooking. We also got a first look at The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, an animated prequel film following Geralt's mentor, Vesemir.

You're probably familiar with Vesemir as an old man in The Witcher 3, but the film is about his younger, hotter years. It's being produced by Korean animation studio Studio Mir, who previously worked on The Legend Of Korra and more recently other Netflix series such as Dota: Dragon's Blood.

Alongside the teaser, Netflix announced the date the film would arrive: August 23rd, 2021. Between this, season two of Henry Cavill's jawline, and live action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, there is a lot of The Witcher on the way.