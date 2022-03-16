Tunic grappling hook: where to find the magic orb in Tunic

Want to know how to find the magic orb in Tunic? Throughout the first leg of your adventure, you'll come across hooks and grapple points that you can lock on to. However, you aren't able to actually use these grapple points without a grappling hook. Fortunately, you can find a magic orb that serves as a grappling hook in the Frog Domain, a dungeon in the Ruined Atoll in Tunic.

Below, we'll break down how to find the magic orb by navigating the Frog Domain in Tunic, so that you can unlock the grappling hook.

How to find the Frog Domain in Tunic

To find the grappling hook, fast travel to the Ruined Atoll and make your way to the statue in the middle of this area. Then, follow the power line Northeast to get across the water. On the other side, turn right and kill the nearby crabs. Follow the shore along until you find a collapsed bridge, and then use the rubble to get onto the path that goes under the bridge.

Open the treasure chest at the end of this path and then head through the nearby gap between the cliffs. Head up the ladders here and go through the door to enter the Frog Domain. Go down the ladders on the other side, kill the nearby frog, and descend further into the dungeon. Follow the paths around and continue until you find the Frog Domain save point. Rest here before continuing into the dungeon.

Frog Domain guide: where to find the magic orb in Tunic

After resting, kill the three baby frogs bathing in the pool of water and then head through the door nearby. Turn left in this corridor and follow it to the end to enter a large cavern. Follow the path left through this cavern and use the ramps to get to the central platform. There are plenty of frog enemies throughout this chamber, so try to draw them out one a time so that you avoid getting overwhelmed.

After killing these enemies and reaching the central platform, take the steps leading South and then follow this path around to the nearby lever, which you can use to open the locked gate near the central platform. With the gate open, head through to find a large golden door that is open. When facing the golden door, look right and head to the corner of the room to find a hole in the wall that leads into another cave.

Take the ladders down and kill the baby Slorms before continuing along the path. Follow it to the end and climb down the ladders to find yourself in a chamber with some frogs and Custodians praying. Kill these enemies and then walk over to the altar to find a magic orb. Grab this magic orb to unlock the grappling hook in Tunic.

Equip the grappling hook in your inventory and then aim at grappling points to use it. This will let you quickly zip around the Ruined Atoll and open treasure chests that were previously inaccessible in other areas.

That covers how to get the magic orb in Tunic. If you're unsure of what to do next, take a look at our complete Tunic walkthrough. Since you're in the Ruined Atoll, we suggest finding the green key in Tunic, which you'll need to get for the main quest. If you haven't already, we recommend backtracking to the Forest Fortress to get the red key from the Siege Engine.