Tunic Ruined Atoll guide: how to get the green key in Tunic

Want to find the green key in Tunic? The green key is hidden at the top of the library, which is a skyscraper reaching far into the clouds above Tunic's world. However, to reach the library you must traverse the Ruined Atoll.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to reach and complete the Ruined Atoll so that you can get to the library and find the green key in Tunic. If you haven't already, we suggest heading to the Forest Fortress to get the red key from the Siege Engine before venturing into the Ruined Atoll.

How to reach the Ruined Atoll in Tunic

The Ruined Atoll is an area located South of the Overworld in Tunic. While you can walk there by getting onto the Southern beaches and finding a ladder that leads up to the entrance, there's actually a much faster way to reach the Ruined Atoll: fast travel! For story reasons, the Ruined Atoll fast travel site is already available before you ever step foot in this area, so simply head to the gold fast travel site in the Overworld (West of the Old House) and then use the lower left fast travel point to warp to the Ruined Atoll entrance. If only everything could be that easy!

Ruined Atoll guide

When you enter the Ruined Atoll, head past the fast travel point and rest at the save point up ahead. Use the telescope if you want to get a nice view of the area and see your overall objective. There is a statue in the centre of the Ruined Atoll that you must power by activating four power blocks. These power blocks are located in each corner of the Ruined Atoll, and activating them is your main objective here. To activate them, you must first find the Grappling Hook in the Frog Domain. If you haven't already done this, check out our guide on how to find the magic orb in Tunic, which you can use as a grappling hook, and then head back to the Ruined Atoll entrance to continue with the Ruined Atoll power blocks.

Ruined Atoll power block 1: Northwest corner

From the Ruined Atoll entrance, head West down the steps onto the beach. At the bottom of the steps, head through the blades of grass tucked in the corner of the stairwell to find a secret passage. Follow this around the coast to the West until you arrive at some rubble by a grapple point. Use your grappling hook to reach this grapple point and then head up the slope to the power block. Pray here to activate it, and then head back to the Ruined Atoll entrance.

Ruined Atoll power block 2: Northeast corner

From the save point, head West down the stairwell again and make your way to the large statue in the centre of the Ruined Atoll. From there, take the path North past a treasure chest and over to the East stairwell stretching down from the entrance. Lift the ladder here to unlock a shortcut back to the start of the Ruined Atoll, and then head back along the beach. Continue East of the statue in the centre and follow the dead power line across the water. On the other side, turn left and follow the slopes up to the power block at the top. Pray here to activate it, and then make your way back to the entrance again.

Ruined Atoll power block 3: Southwest corner

The third power block is located in the Southwest corner, which you can easily reach by taking the same hidden path you used for the first power block. When you reach the rubble where you previously grappled up the cliff, continue along the beach and cross the wooden bridges leading South. When you cross the final bridge, kill the nearby Slorms and head up the slopes to reach the third power block.

Ruined Atoll power block 4: Southeast corner

After activating the third block, head back down the slopes and follow the beach East to find another bridge that you can cross. On the other side, you'll find two Husher birds eating a dead Slorm. Kill these birds and then open the North gate to open a shortcut back to the central statue. Head back up to the statue and go East to find some grapple points. Use your Grappling Hook to cross the water and then kill the Crabbo nearby. Continue South past where you found the Crabbo, and then head East along the beach and cross the bridge ahead. You'll find the final power block at the top of the ladders nearby.

After activating the final power block, head to the central statue and pray to make it lift. This activates a teleporter, so run into the raised statue and stand in the middle to get warped away with a flash.

How to get the green key in Tunic

When you spawn, you'll find yourself on a plateau above the clouds. Grapple over the broken bridge and then continue grappling around the corner to the right. Climb the ladders and go through the door to enter The Great Library. Head down the ladders and climb the stairs on the North side to find another set of ladders.

Continue climbing and follow the path around until you reach another large chamber. Here, you'll find a power block that powers the nearby fast travel and save spots, so activate that and rest to set your spawn point. When you're ready, climb the ladders nearby to head up to the next boss fight.

At the top of this tower, you will find the Librarian. This is an incredibly tough boss fight, so make sure you have levelled up plenty.

After defeating the Librarian, grab the green key from their body and head back into the Library. Fast travel back to the Overworld and make your way to the Sealed Temple to deliver this key.

That covers everything you need to know to survive the Ruined Atoll and get the green key in Tunic. If you aren't sure what to do next, check out our complete Tunic walkthrough to discover your next steps. Before facing the Librarian, make sure you have got the shield and wand in Tunic, as they'll prove invaluable in this battle.