Want to know how to get the wand in Tunic? If you're tired of swinging that sword around, you might be eager for a ranged weapon that can kill enemies from a distance. Fortunately, Tunic has a magic wand that blasts out magical energy at foes, and you can get it early on in your adventure.

In this guide, we cover how to get the wand in Tunic so that you can become a magical fox and blast your foes away with ease. While you can get the wand at any point in the future, we recommend getting it now so that you can use this new weapon in the upcoming Forest Fortress dungeon.

How to get the wand in Tunic

To get the wand, you need to gain access to the Sealed Temple. This is only accessible after ringing both the Belltowers, so check out our complete Tunic walkthrough if you're still stuck on that. After heading into the Sealed Temple and investigating the large contraption in the centre of the main chamber, take the passage on the right and follow this path around to find an exit leading out onto a mountain ledge.

Follow the ledge along and climb the ladder at the end. This is a little obscured by the camera angle, but just look around for the interact button prompt when you reach the end. Climb the ladder and kill the nearby Rudeling next to the telescope.

From there, continue left and go across the wooden bridge to find a strange gold block stood on a platform. Simply head over to the block and interact with the item on the floor to pick up the wand.

With the wand now in your inventory, go to your item menu and equip it to one of your hotkey buttons. The wand isn't automatically equipped like the shield or lantern, so you'll need to equip it yourself. As you unlock other items later in your journey, you can always swap this out as needed.

That covers everything you need to know to get the wand in Tunic. If you're interested in other magical items, check out our guide on how to get the magic orb in Tunic. If you're unsure of where to go next, you can either face the powerful Siege Engine in the Forest Fortress or head to the Ruined Atoll to get the green key. If you want to know more about Tunic, check out our Tunic review to see why we think it is "a cunning Zelda homage with a touch of Souls".