Want to know how to get a sword in Tunic? In Tunic, you play as a cute little fox with a lot of enemies. If you want to survive this harsh world and complete your quest, you'll need a powerful weapon. Fortunately, we're here to help you get your hands on a sword in Tunic.

In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know to get the sword in Tunic, so that you can get rid of that stick and start killing enemies with ease. This should be your first goal in Tunic, but it is only one step in a large adventure. If you're not sure what to do next, check out our full Tunic walkthrough to find your next objective.

How to get a sword in Tunic

When you start Tunic, your fox protagonist wakes up on a beach without a weapon. Fortunately, you do find a stick in a nearby hut. However, this stick will struggle to kill even the most basic of enemies, so you'll need to find something stronger.

Fortunately, you can get a sword by travelling to the Hero's Grave. From the stick building, head past the mailbox and up the large set of stairs to find a locked door. This door leads to Hero's Grave, but you'll need to find a key to get in.

How to find the Hero's Grave key in Tunic

From the Hero's Grave door, continue up the stairs until you come to a fox statue. This is a save point that you can use to regain health and reset enemy spawns, so use it to rest up. After resting, head left and down the steps towards a small wooden bridge.

You'll find the Hero's Grave key on the ground by the bridge, so grab the key and head back to the Hero's Grave door. Interact with the door and use the key to head inside. Within, you'll find pages 10 and 11 of Tunic's instruction manual, which gives you some hints on how to progress through the start of your adventure.

How to find Hero's Grave in Tunic

After grabbing the page, continue through this corridor and head outside when you're ready. Kill the nearby slimes, and then head up the ladders on the left of the open chest. At the top of the second set of ladders, head down the nearby steps to find more slimes near some pots. Kill these enemies and destroy the pots to find a treasure chest. Within, you'll find some points that you can use later to level up in Tunic.

Head back up the stairs and continue up the next steps. At the top, follow the path right past the signpost and head through the doorway into the East Belltower. Inside, you'll find manual pages 12 and 13, which explain the basic controls of Tunic. When you're ready, follow the corridor around the corner on the right side of this room and climb down the ladders to find another save point. Rest here and then head outside into the East Forest. Follow the path around past the enemies and past the Hero's Grave signpost to find another save spot.

After resting, grab the nearby instruction manual page and then follow the path around to the right to find the Path to Hero's Grave. In this area, you'll find some stairs that lead up to the grave, but you can't cut these just yet. Instead, continue right and follow the path around the edge. Kill the enemies you find here and then head up the hill. Kill the Rudeling here and then look ahead to find a locked gate. To open this gate, move around the bushes on the left and go up the stairs. Follow the path over the gate and climb down the ladders to find a lever that you can use to open the gate.

After using the lever, make your way back around to the gate and head through. Climb the stairs and approach the Hero's Grave to find a sword on the floor. You can now equip this weapon in your inventory and get rid of that puny stick.

That's everything you need to know to get a sword in Tunic. If you're looking for more useful items, take a look at our guides on how to find a shield in Tunic and how to find a magic orb in Tunic. The shield allows you to block incoming attacks, which will prove crucial in tough boss fights, such as the Garden Knight and Siege Engine, that you'll encounter later.