Tunic Garden Knight guide: how to defeat the Garden Knight in Tunic

Want to know how to defeat the Garden Knight in Tunic? The Garden Knight is the second boss you'll come across in Tunic, but it's a huge leap up from anything you've fought before. Fortunately, we're here to help you win this fight.

In this guide, we'll cover how to defeat the Garden Knight at the end of the West Garden in Tunic so that you can access the West Belltower and open the Sealed Temple.

How to defeat the Garden Knight in Tunic

The Garden Knight has three main attacks that you need to watch out for. These are all used from the start of the fight, so there's no particular phase-change moment where the Garden Knight unlocks one of these moves. These attacks are:

Triple slash combo: The Garden Knight uses its weapon as a sword to unleash a flurry of three slashes in the direction it's facing in quick succession. Avoid taking damage by rolling to avoid each slash, or use your shield to block.

The Garden Knight uses its weapon as a sword to unleash a flurry of three slashes in the direction it's facing in quick succession. Avoid taking damage by rolling to avoid each slash, or use your shield to block. Triple shot burst: The Garden Knight uses its weapon as a gun, firing three shotgun bursts across the arena. Sprint to the side to avoid being hit, or use your shield to block.

The Garden Knight uses its weapon as a gun, firing three shotgun bursts across the arena. Sprint to the side to avoid being hit, or use your shield to block. Sweep circle: The Garden Knight uses its weapon to sweep around in a circle, damaging anything it hits in the surrounding area. It also occasionally thrusts the weapon up afterwards. Use your shield to block this attack, or roll twice to make sure you avoid any hits from the sweep.

You can block all of these moves using your shield. Even without any upgrades, you'll be able to soak up all of the Garden Knight's combos by simply blocking, so use your shield liberally.

The key to this fight is patience. Between each attack, the Garden Knight will have an opening in which you can land a quick combo of three hits with your sword. Get your three slashes in and then prepare to dodge or block, because an attack is coming. Continue this pattern throughout the fight and you should defeat the Garden Knight with ease.

Throughout your adventure, you may have come across countless items that you haven't used yet. If you found any sticks of dynamite, we recommend using them in this fight as bombs. These will deal a large chunk of damage to the Garden Knight, meaning you can whittle down its health bar without even getting close.

That covers how to defeat the Garden Knight in Tunic. If you're unsure of what to do next, take a look at our complete Tunic walkthrough to find the next steps in your adventure. If you want to find some other useful items, take a look at our guides on how to find the wand in Tunic and how to find the magic orb in Tunic. If you want to face another powerful boss, check out our Forest Fortress guide.