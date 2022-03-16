If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to find a shield in Tunic

Learn how to get a shield in Tunic
Want to know how to get a shield in Tunic? Whether you're going toe-to-toe with a group of guards or trying to block lasers firing from a distance, there's nothing more comforting than a shield. Fortunately, you can get a shield early on in Tunic, and it'll prove crucial in some of the boss fights you'll encounter throughout your adventure.

In this guide, we'll cover how to get a shield in Tunic so that you can block enemy attacks and avoid taking damage from many enemies.

How to get a shield in Tunic

After finding a sword in the East Forest and fighting the Guard Captain, you'll come back to the Eastern Belltower. Ring the bell here by hitting it with your sword and then use the rope on the right side to drop down into the room below. Head back outside into the Overworld and use your new sword to cut the bushes up ahead. Cross the bridge and keep cutting through the bushes, and then climb the nearby slope to find pages 28 and 29 of the instruction manual. These gives you a map of the overworld that'll prove very useful in the adventure ahead.

After checking out this map, head down the slope on the left and go up the stairs to find another lever. Use this to open a shortcut that leads back down to the Sealed Temple save point, so rest here before exploring any further. When you're ready, go down the steps to the left of this save point and cross the bridge. Cut through the bushes up ahead and use the ladders to get down to the Old House. The shield is located within the Old House, but you can't get inside without a key.

How to get the Old House key in Tunic

From the Old House, head left and kill the enemies that guard the nearby manual page. Grab this item to get pages 16 and 17 of the manual, and then continue left and run down the slopes. Run past the bridge and open doorway towards the blue Rudeling up ahead. Kill this enemy and then continue around the corner to find more. After killing them, head down the nearby steps and kill the Envoy, which is the large enemy wearing a green cloak. You'll find the Old House key on the ground by this Envoy, so grab the key and then make your way back to the Old House.

Use the key at the door to get inside and then head through the passage next to the chest of drawers. Follow this corridor along to the right and cross the bridge in this chamber to find the shield on the floor.

That covers everything you need to know to get a shield in Tunic. If you want more useful items, check out our guides on how to get a lantern in Tunic and how to get the magic orb in Tunic. If you're not sure what to do next, take a look at our complete Tunic walkthrough to find the next steps in your adventure.

