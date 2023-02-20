Want to know where you can find Silken Thread in Wild Hearts? Aside from completing quests and progressing through the main story, a large part of what you'll be doing in Wild Hearts is gathering materials to upgrade your equipment. One such material you'll need later on is Silken Thread, which can be cut from growths in the ground in specific areas of Asuma.

If you're struggling to find enough Silken Thread for the upgrades you're planning, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through exactly where to find Silken Thread in Wild Hearts, what it looks like, and what to do with it once you've found it.

Where to find Silken Thread in Wild Hearts

To find Silken Thread in Wild Hearts, you need to visit Akikure Canyon, as this is the only region where Silken Thread will spawn. To reach Akikure Canyon, you'll need to complete Chapter 1 of the main story, which means you must first defeat the following story bosses:

Defeat the Kingtusk. Defeat the Spineglider. Defeat the Lavaback. Defeat the Gritdog. Defeat the Earthshaker.

Once in Akikure Canyon, look around for spiderweb-like growths, coming up to your character's waist in height, which poke out of the ground near the roads of the region. They're not hard to spot and they appear all over the region, so have a look around and you'll find the Silken Thread you need.

IMAGE

Silken Thread is a little unusual in that you gain access to it a lot sooner in the game than when you'll end up needing lots of it. Silken Thread is used as an upgrade material for lots of mid-to-late-game upgrades in each of the different weapon trees, alongside Giant Kemono materials that you'll only start to access in Chapters 3 and 4.

So while you may not find much initial use for Silken Thread when you first find it in Wild Hearts, I'd encourage you to keep hold of them for later, rather than selling them.

That's all you need to know about Silken Thread in Wild Hearts, and where to get your hands on this valuable mid-game resource. For similar guides on other useful upgrade materials, check out our guides on where to find Lightstone, Mirror Stone, and Simian Yin Organ Gems. You can also check out our guide on the best weapons and best armor in Wild Hearts.