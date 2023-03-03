Trying to find all the flags in Wo Long's Escape From The Capital region? It's both a good thing and a bad thing that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty tells you exactly how many Battle Flags and Marking Flags there are hidden away in each of its many battlegrounds. It's good because you know if you missed any. But the flipside is that you're bound to spend ages wandering around finding the ones you've missed!

If you're stuck trying to locate all the flags in the Escape From The Capital side mission of Wo Long, then you're in luck. Below we've provided exact instructions and screenshots to help you track down all 5 Marking Flags and all 3 Battle Flags in the area.

Looking for flags in a different battleground? Check out our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty flag locations hub page!

Wo Long: Escape From The Capital flag locations

Battle Flag #1

The first Battle Flag in the Escape From The Capital battleground is located next to you when you spawn, in the doorway looking out to the garden.

Marking Flag #1

From spawn, head along the left side of the garden and climb up the ledge ahead of you to get onto the nearby building awning. Then round the corner and jump over the gap to reach the first Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #2

Return to Battle Flag #1 at spawn, and this time head right as you enter the garden. Past the bridge, turn left and you'll see a ledge you can climb to get onto the bridge roof. Once up there, turn left and jump over to the roof of the spawn building to reach the second Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #3

From Marking Flag #2, turn around and head the other way across the bridge roof. Jump over to the next building and enter it through the gap in the wall. Climb up the ladder and defeat the Huoshu before planting the next Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #2

From Marking Flag #3, head down both sets of ladders (or just head to the opposite side of the garden from spawn), and you'll find a Battle Flag guarded by an axe-wielding soldier.

Marking Flag #4

From Battle Flag #2, head into the building at your side, and look under the stairs to your left to find another Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #3

From Marking Flag #4, fight your way across the room and up the stairs at the end. In the next room, you'll see the final Battle Flag in front of you.

Marking Flag #5

The final Marking Flag is on the same level as the boss - make sure you plant it before defeating them and finishing the level!

From Battle Flag #3, head down the first set of steps, but instead of turning left to go down the rest of the stairs, jump off the edge and you'll land in a little alcove where the final Marking Flag can be placed safely before you engage the enemy.

And that concludes this guide to all the flag locations in Wo Long's Escape From The Capital side-mission! If you want to take your mind of flags for a while and go hunting for something a little bit more adorable, then check out our guide on all the Wo Long Shitieshou locations while you're here.