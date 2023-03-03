If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wo Long: The Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven flag locations

Where to find every Marking Flag and Battle Flag in The Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven

A Battle Flag on a clifftop at night in The Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven region of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Want to find every last flag in Wo Long's The Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven battleground? Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty puts a spin on the traditional bonfire save system of soulslikes by introducing two different types of checkpoint - the Battle Flag and the Marking Flag. Only Battle Flags will respawn enemies and allow you to upgrade your character, but both types will heal you up and increase your Fortitude Rank during a level.

If you're looking for all the flags in The Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven region of Wo Long, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through how to find all 6 Battle Flags and all 7 Marking Flags in the region, with detailed notes and screenshots showing you where to go.

Watch on YouTube

Wo Long: The Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven flag locations

Battle Flag #1

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

This is the starting flag that is located next to spawn.

Marking Flag #1

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Climb the ledges from spawn and drop down into the cave. Follow the cave path until you reach the first Marking Flag, guarded by a dual poleaxe-wielding enemy and a warlock above.

Battle Flag #2

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Climb up to where the warlock was standing, and follow the path outdoors to the next Battle Flag.

Battle Flag #3

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

This flag is visible from Battle Flag #2. Simply head into the village and turn left through the archway leading to one of the larger houses to find the Battle Flag guarded by multiple enemies.

Marking Flag #2

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Keep heading towards the end of the village and you'll meet two enemies guarding an archway, one of whom wields a large poleaxe. Enter the hut to the left of the archway to find another Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #3

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Head through the archway and follow the path through the cave of Huoshu (flaming rats). Skirt the cliff wall once out in the open, and jump across the gap to reach a hidden Marking Flag in the cliff wall.

Battle Flag #4

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Accessible from either the beginning cave or from the ground below where you are now (heading right), drop into the area guarded by the Suanyu bird demon. Defeat it to plant the next Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #4

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Head further into the village, skirting the left side until you reach a ladder which leads up a tall wooden platform. From here, you can jump left to a smaller platform with a Marking Flag on it.

Marking Flag #5

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Head to the other side of the village from Marking Flag #4, and turn left when you reach the edge. Inside a little cubby in the wooden wall there is a Marking Flag defended by a Demonized Officer.

Battle Flag #5

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From the Suanyu area, head to the opposite side of the village, down the main path, until you see a Battle Flag in front of a large gate, just behind a Changgui.

Marking Flag #6

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From Battle Flag #5, head right and climb up the ladder around the corner. From here follow the path to the nearby building roof, and drop into the hole around the back of the roof to find another Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #7

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From Battle Flag #5, head through the gate and use the platform outside the house on your left to reach the roof. Run around the back of the house's rooftop and you'll see an opening in the cliff wall. Follow that path to find the final Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #6

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

The final Battle Flag can be found up the large set of steps past the gate that's next to Battle Flag #5. This final flag is guarded by a Demonized Officer.

That's all 13 flags in The Demon Fort battleground in Wo Long located, but what about other collectibles? If you want to find out whether any sneaky panda demons are lurking around this area, then look no further than our Wo Long Shitieshou locations guide.

