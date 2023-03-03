Want to find every last flag in Wo Long's The Valley Of Crying Wraiths battleground? The Valley Of Crying Wraiths is the third battleground you'll come across in Team Ninja's Chinese mythology-inspired Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and it's the largest region so far. This makes it an even harder job than in the previous regions to track down every last Battle Flag and Marking Flag on the map.

If you want to push your Fortitude Rank to the max, then read on to find all the flag locations in The Valley Of Crying Wraiths in Wo Long, with detailed instructions on each one and how to reach that point in the battleground.

Wo Long: The Valley Of Crying Wraiths flag locations

Battle Flag #1

The first Battle Flag can be found right in front of you and your NPC companions as you spawn.

Battle Flag #2

From spawn, simply follow the path until you reach one side of a wood plank bridge. The next Battle Flag is at the edge of the bridge, next to the Blacksmith NPC.

Marking Flag #1

From Battle Flag #2, drop down into the river below and fight your way to the left, defeating the Warlock at the end of the path to reach the first Marking Flag of this region.

Battle Flag #3

Head back to Battle Flag #2 and cross the bridge. Defeat the enemies in the clearing to the right to unlock the next Battle Flag in the centre of that clearing.

Battle Flag #4

Follow the opposite path past the Warlock, and up the slope you'll find two bridges. Cross them both (careful of the gap!) and defeat the Changgui (tiger) to plant the next Battle Flag in front of you.

Marking Flag #2

Facing Battle Flag #4 from the bridge, take the right-hand walkway and follow the path a short way until you see a ledge on your left, immediately after a left turn. Climb it and cross the stone walkway and the bridge to reach another Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #5

From Marking Flag #2, return the way you came and this time follow the path onward all the way instead of climbing the ledge. When you reach the large platform with the Suanyu on it, don't go up it. Instead head round the left side and jump onto the platform with the ladder. Climb the ladder to reach the Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #3

Head round the other way from the Suanyu platform, past the enemies that crawl up the cliff at your approach, and defeat the Demonized Officer at the end of the path to get to the next Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #6

Next to Marking Flag #3 there's another path through the cliff. Follow that path, defeating enemies until you climb a ladder and cross a bridge (mind the gap!) to reach the next Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #4

From Battle Flag #6, follow the path down and take a right turn past the Shitieshou. Climb up the ledge on the right past the two guards and defeat the enemies up there, including the three Warlocks. Just past the three warlocks you'll see a ledge with a Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #5

Drop down from Marking Flag #4 into the water, and head through the waterfall past the mermaids. Once in the cave, take the right-hand path and jump up the ledge on your right to fight a Changgui and plant the final Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #7

The final Battle Flag is just opposite the ledge you climbed to reach Marking Flag #5. It's guarded by several enemies who you'll need to kill before placing it.

Now that you've sorted out the flags in The Valley Of Crying Wraiths, why not look for something altogether more fun? In case you didn't know already, Wo Long has adorable little panda demons that eat metal and give you rewards for feeding them. Learn all about them and where to find each one over on our Wo Long Shitieshou locations guide!