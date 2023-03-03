Looking for all the hidden Marking Flags and Battle Flags in the Fall Of The Corrupted Eunuch battleground of Wo Long? I don't blame you - this region is one of the most complex areas so far, and you'll need to keep your wits about you if you want to avoid getting lost. It's a good idea to spend time hunting down all the flags in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty whichever level you're in, because doing so will raise your Fortitude Rank and make it so you don't lose as much Morale when you are slain.

On this page we'll walk you through where to go to find all 7 Battle Flags and all 6 Marking Flags in the Fall Of The Corrupted Eunuch level of Wo Long. We'll also explain where to get the Luoyang Dungeon Keys, which you'll need in order to reach every last flag and secret in the area.

Wo Long: Fall Of The Corrupted Eunuch flag locations

Battle Flag #1

The first Battle Flag in this region, as with most regions, can be found directly in front of you as you spawn into the level. Just follow the path a short distance to find it up some ledges.

Marking Flag #1

From spawn, drop down through the hole in the wall to the left of the flag, then head left down the stairs. Drop down from the walkway onto the bridge to the other side of the room.

Head up the ramp in front of you and climb up to the next level, then defeat the large Huoshu (rat demon) and drop down from the wooden ledge on your left to reach the first Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #2

Drop down into the water below, and head to the opposite end of the room from where you entered. There will be a large mermaid demon guarding the next Battle Flag.

Getting the Luoyang Dungeon Keys

Now is a good time to pick up the Luoyang Dungeon Keys, because you'll need them to open several doors later on to get to the remaining flags in this region. From Battle Flag #2, simply head through the open cell door to the side and you'll find the keys at the back of the cell.

Marking Flag #2

Opposite the cell with the keys, on the other side of the room is another cell that you can enter. Round the corner, you can open the door with your Luoyang Dungeon Keys to find another Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #3

Exit the cell and climb the ladder on your right. Once at the top, open the cell door immediately in front of you using the Luoyang Dungeon Keys. Inside is another Battle Flag to be planted.

Marking Flag #3

Exit the cell containing Battle Flag #3, and head right. There's a broken staircase you can use to jump down onto a nearby area with a ladder. Climb the ladder and drop down the hole in the walkway. Fight the Demonized Officer, and then jump through another hole high up in the wall beside you to reach probably the most well-hidden Marking Flag of this whole battleground.

Battle Flag #4

Proceed down the path to the left of Battle Flag #3's cell, and fight the Baishe boss. Then continue down the newly opened path up the stairs and you'll come across Battle Flag #4.

Battle Flag #5

Open the doors next to Battle Flag #4 and follow the garden path. Once you're past the tree from which two assassins jump down and attack you, throw open the doors at the end to reveal another Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #4

From Battle Flag #5, clear the next room of enemies, and then climb the bookcase to reach an upper level where the next Marking Flag can be planted.

Battle Flag #6

From Marking Flag #4, jump down into the ground floor of the room again, and this time use the stairs. Head through the doorway and proceed to the end of the room with the ladder walkway, where another Battle Flag is waiting for you.

Marking Flag #5

From Battle Flag #6, ascend the first set of stairs, and as you turn the corner you should see a hole in the wall above a shelf right in front of you. Climb through that gap and follow the path down to reach the fifth Marking Flag of the region.

Battle Flag #7

Return to Battle Flag #6 and enter the garden area next to you. Fight your way across the bridge (defeating the invading Xu Xiang while you're at it), and you'll find the region's last Battle Flag before the boss.

Marking Flag #6

Facing Battle Flag #7, turn left, and left again around the edge of the bridge. You'll see a ledge you can climb to reach the roof of the bridge. From this roof you can jump to a nearby awning with a hole in the wall that leads you into a new room. Climb the ladder in this room and defeat the assassin guarding the final Marking Flag.

Phew! That was a lot of work, but we've now successfully hunted down every flag location in the Fall Of The Corrupted Eunuch battleground. If you're after more Wo Long location guides, then check out our guide on the various Wo Long Shitieshou locations across every region!