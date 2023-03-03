Want to find every last flag in Wo Long's Two Chivalrous Heroes battleground? If you've reached the second battleground in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, by now you'll have learnt about Battle Flags and Marking Flags, and how they differ from one another. Seeing as each flag you plant in an area increases your Fortitude Rank (the rank below which your Morale cannot drop further if you die), it's well worth taking the time to plant them all.

And we're here to help with this task! Below you'll find every single flag location in the Two Chivalrous Heroes region of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. That's right, all 7 Battle Flags and 5 Marking Flags placed in easy reach thanks to our screenshots and instructions.

Wo Long: Two Chivalrous Heroes flag locations

Battle Flag #1

Follow the path from spawn, and the first Battle Flag is immediately in front of you, down a slight drop.

Battle Flag #2

Continue down the path through the gate, then turn right after the first enemy soldier, and climb the platforms until you can jump down onto a large platform with the second Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #1

From Battle Flag #2, head right and follow the cliffside path. Open the gate, follow the path left and enter the house on your immediate left. Head out on top of the burnt house, and from there jump onto the top of the gate you opened to reach Marking Flag #1.

Marking Flag #2

Jump down and follow the path again, this time turning right. Head through the house to your right and out back, then use the platforms to jump onto the roof. From there, jump over onto the opposite roof with the large hole. Drop through the hole to reach the second Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #3

From Marking Flag #2, open the door and head left. Kill the two enemies at the end, then jump up the ledge on your left and follow the path immediately right until you find a Battle Flag.

Battle Flag #4

Get back onto the main path and follow it a short distance until you reach a Battle Flag outside the tall tower, guarded by enemies.

Marking Flag #3

From Battle Flag #4, head through the tower and follow the path until you reach a T-junction. Head right up the ledges to find a Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #5

Head down the other path of the T-junction, head up and to the right past the enemy on the ledge above, and defeat the Zhuyan to reach the next Battle Flag.

Battle Flag #6

From Battle Flag #5, follow the path, and when you drop down from the ledge, take the right path. Head into the cave and drop down the ledge to defeat the Demonized Officer guarding the next Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #4

Head back to Battle Flag #5 and follow the path. This time head up the stairs and right, through the building. Follow the path to the left (mind the rolling log!) and you'll find a Marking Flag round the corner at the end.

Battle Flag #7

Return to the building you exited in the leadup to Marking Flag #4, and then head straight on instead of left. Defeat the Demonized Officer to plant the final Battle Flag. But don't proceed just yet! There's one more flag behind you...

Marking Flag #5

From Battle Flag #7, turn around and climb the ledges on the left side of the path downward. Break open the wood in the cliff wall to reveal a passage. Follow the passage to find the final Marking Flag.

Hopefully this has cleared up any confusion you may have had around how to reach the various flags dotted about the Two Chivalrous Heroes region of Wo Long.