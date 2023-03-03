Want to find every last flag in Wo Long's Village Of Calamity starting region? Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a unique take on the traditional bonfire checkpoint system of other soulslikes. There are two types of flags in Wo Long, and planting any flag while increase your Fortitude Rank, allowing you to keep more and more Morale even if you die.

Otherwise Battle Flags act much as you'd expect, allowing you to save your progress and upgrade your character while also respawning all enemies on the map. But there are also smaller Marking Flags, which don't act as respawn points like their big brothers, but still allow you to raise your Fortitude Rank. These flags in particular are often hidden in devilishly difficult to find locations, so if you want to find every flag in the Village Of Calamity, then you might want a bit of help.

Below we'll go through all 3 Battle Flag locations and 3 Marking Flag locations hidden in the Village Of Calamity, the first battleground of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Village Of Calamity flag locations

Battle Flag #1

From where you spawn in the Village Of Calamity, jump over the barricade on the left side of the path. Then continue to follow the path round and use the ledge at the end of the path to jump over the house. From there fight your way past a handful of enemies to reach the first Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #1

From Battle Flag #1, stealth-kill the soldier in front of you, then jump up onto the ledge and back down the other side. Then immediately jump up onto the rock in front of you to reach the first Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #2

Head past Marking Flag #1 in the direction of the other flat ledges. Kill the four soldiers below and you'll reach the end of this stretch, where another Marking Flag can be placed.

Battle Flag #2

Head up the slope from Marking Flag #2 and you'll find a Battle Flag immediately in front of you.

Marking Flag #3

Continue along the path from Battle Flag #2 past some demons, and climb the ledge in front. Follow the path along until you find a Marking Flag on a raised platform in an area patrolled by guards.

Battle Flag #3

From Marking Flag #3, head down the path and defeat the Champion enemy so you can plant the Battle Flag on the ledge behind him. This is the final Battle Flag before the first boss of the game, so make sure you're prepared! If you've missed any flags before this point, then be sure to go back and plant them now, because this is the point of no return for the Village Of Calamity battleground.

And there you have it! That's every flag of both kinds to be found in the Village Of Calamity in Wo Long. If you're looking for more collectible location guides for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, then you can also check out our list of all the Wo Long Shitieshou locations.