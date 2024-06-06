Wuthering Waves Jianxin best build

Looking for the best build for Jianxin in Wuthering Waves? In Wuthering Waves, Jianxin is a great support character. She can provide shields for your team, heal them, and handily pull enemies into one place ready for you to unleash attacks upon them.

Below, we'll jump into the best Jianxin build to make sure you're getting the most out of this 5-Star Resonator, available to pull from the Utterance of Marvels banner, and her skillset.

Wuthering Waves best Jianxin build

Jianxin is a 5-Star Aero Resonator who uses a Gauntlet. Once you've obtained her through the Permanent Convene, here's the gear and team you should pick to support her:

Best weapon: Marcato Our top Gauntlet pick for Jianxin is the 4-Star Marcato, which possesses the Ceaseless Aria skill. When Resonance Skill is released, it restores Resonance Energy by eight. This effect can be triggered again every 20 seconds.

Best main Echo: Impermanence Heron The World Boss, Impermanence Heron, is a solid choice of Echo for Jianxin. By equipping its Echo Abilities, it will deal great damage, but will also restore Resonance Energy and increase the attack of the next character. Solid stat boosts for Jianxin in a support role.

Best Echo Sonata Effect: Moonlit Clouds By equipping Impermanence Heron, you also achieve the Sonata Effect, Moonlit Clouds. This is where you can take full advantage of the Echo Abilities listed above, increasing the stats of the next member of your team.

Best teammates: Calcharo, Yanyang (or any other main DPS and sub DPS Resonators) Jianxin works as a great support character for Calcharo due to her Outro Skill boosting Resonance Liberation damage for her teammates. Use this in conjunction with Yangyang in another support position, providing extra Resonance Energy Regen with her Outro Skill and you've got a deadly combination. Calcharo can also be replaced by another main DPS character, as long as damage counts as Resonance Liberation damage to take advantage of Jianxin's Outro Skill. Jianxin can also provide an additional shield for Calcharo, as such she's a great healer to have on your team.



Jianxin is a perfect support character for your team in Wuthering Waves. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Jianxin skills in Wuthering Waves

Jianxin active skills

Jianxin possesses the following active skills:

Skill Type Name Effect Basic Attack Fengyiquan Jianxin performs up to four consecutive attacks, dealing Aero damage. The heavy and mid-air attack of this skill consume Stamina. Resonance Skill Calming Air Jianxin will first enter the Parry Stance where she won't take damage but will immediately perform Chi Counter to deal Aero damage. Release of the Resonance Skill during Parry Stance will cast Chi Parry, also dealing Aero damage. Resonance Liberation Purification Force Field Jianxin creates a strong wind field that will continuously pull targets into the center causing Aero damage. When the field disappears, it will cause Aero damage to all targets within its range. Intro Skill Essence of Tao Jianxin pulls in targets within the range, dealing Aero damage. Outro Skill Transcendence The next character on your team will gain 38% Resonance Liberation damage Deepen for 14 seconds, or until they are switched for another teammate.

Jianxin passive skills

Jianxin also possesses the following passive skills:

Skill Type Name Effect Forte Circuit Primordial Chi Spiral Through other skills, Jianxin builds up to 120 Chi. When Chi is full, hold Heavy attack to cast Primordial Chi Spiral and start Zhoutian Progress. Anti-interruption is increased and damage taken is reduced by 50%. Jianxin casts Chi Strike to attack targets nearby, dealing Aero damage. As Zhoutain Progress accumulates, there's different stages of Zhoutain. Before Minor, Jianxin gains a shield. Then, two shields, then three shields. Each time, different attacks can be cast, dealing Aero damage. Basic attack button loses all Chi. When all Chi is consumed, Zhoutain Progress ends. Inherent Skill Formless Release Damage of resonance Liberation Purification Force Field is increased by 20%. Inherent Skill Reflection The Shield obtained with Heavy Attack Primordial Chi Spiral is increased by 20%

Jianxin Resonance Chain skills

Finally, if you've pulled multiple Jianxin's, you can unlock new nodes on the Resonance Chain, which will award you the following skills:

Resonance Chain Sequence Name Effect Sequence One Verdant Branchlet After casting Intro Skill, Jianxin gains 100% extra Chi from Basic Attacks for 10 seconds. Sequence Two Tao Seeker's Journey Resonance Skill can be used one more time. Sequence Three Principles of Wuwei After staying in Parry Stance of Resonance Skill for 2.5 seconds, Resonance Skill Chi Counter becomes immediately available. Sequence Four Multitude Reflection When performing Forte Circuit, Jianxin's Resonance Liberation Purification Force Field damage is increased by 80% for 14 seconds. Sequence Five Mirroring Introspection The range of Resonance Liberation Purification Force Field is increased by 33%. Sequence Six Truth from Within During Forte Circuit, Primordial Qi Spiral, if Jianxin performs Pushing Punch, enhanced Resonance Skill Special Chi Counter can be used one time in five seconds. Special Chi Counter deals Aero damage equal to 556.67% of Jianxin's attack. Obtain a Zhoutain Progress four shield.

Taking advantage of Jianxin’s healing support skillset will boost your teammates. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

How to use Jianxin in Wuthering Waves

Jianxin is a great support character to your other Resonators, especially when placed in a healing role. Jianxin excels for her skill at providing shields to teammates, healing them, and providing defense by pulling enemies together. Using her Forte Circuit, she can pass on the shield she gets from it to one of her teammates when switching them in. This means it can provide healing boosts to someone other than herself.

Jianxin's Outro Skill, Transcendence provides a buff of the Resonance Liberation damage to the next character switched to on the team. But her helping hand doesn't stop at healing. Using her Intro Skill, Essence of Tao, she can also pull enemies into her target range, dealing Aero damage, and then switching out for another more attack-heavy role to take on the fight.

Jianxin is focused on building up Chi and channeling it into increasingly devastating heavy attacks, dealing out Aero damage to targets around her. While she's a great 5-Star character to have in attack, she excels as a sub-DPS.

That's everything we've got for you on Jianxin's best build in Wuthering Waves. For another great support character, arguably the best, check out our guide to the best Verina build. Whatever your playstyle, there's plenty of Resonators to choose from, so be sure to take a look at out our Resonator tier list, as well as our guide to all the Resonators and their Attributes.