If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update smacks down a bunch of new cards and packs today

Single-player content and restricted cards are refreshed
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel receives its latest update on May 9th 2022

The free-to-play card battler hit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel sees a major update today, Konami have announced. The update is already live and introduces new cards and packs, adds more to the single-player campaign and alters Master Duel’s list of banned Forbidden and Limited cards for the first time. The next in-game event, the Fusion Festival, offers new rewards and rules starting on May 12th, too.

Watch on YouTube

Anyone who wants to go it alone in Master Duel can now play two extra Solo gates in the single-player mode: ‘The Danger Files’ and ‘Duel Strategy 2’. The latter has new tutorial missions and rewards. Konami have also included two new card Selection Packs, ‘Refined Blade’ and ‘Fusion Potential’, plus a Structure Deck called 'Cybernetic Successor'. Of all the newly introduced cards in this update, ‘Lord Of the Heavenly Prison’ definitely sounds the coolest, at any rate.

Konami tweeted details of the updated Limited cards back at the end of April. Effective from today, ‘Conquistador Of The Golden Land’ is Limited while ‘Tri-Brigade Fraktall’ is Semi-Limited. ‘Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon’ is now Unlimited. Judging by the replies to Konami’s post, players aren’t happy with the cards affected. Many are calling for cards like ‘Rhongomyniad’ to be banned instead.

I’m more of a Magic Arena person myself, but plenty of people seem to enjoy a bit of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG online. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched in January and quickly became one of the most popular games on Steam. The game’s first event, the XYZ festival, began in February and was followed by the N and R Rarity Festival in March, so Konami seems to be keeping things fresh for players. If you’re new to Master Duel and don’t know where to start then why not have a gander at Hayden’s guide to the best Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel starter deck?

You can find Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on Steam for the princely sum of zero currency. Now if only I could get my hair to stick up properly…

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch