Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update smacks down a bunch of new cards and packs today

The free-to-play card battler hit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel sees a major update today, Konami have announced. The update is already live and introduces new cards and packs, adds more to the single-player campaign and alters Master Duel’s list of banned Forbidden and Limited cards for the first time. The next in-game event, the Fusion Festival, offers new rewards and rules starting on May 12th, too.

Anyone who wants to go it alone in Master Duel can now play two extra Solo gates in the single-player mode: ‘The Danger Files’ and ‘Duel Strategy 2’. The latter has new tutorial missions and rewards. Konami have also included two new card Selection Packs, ‘Refined Blade’ and ‘Fusion Potential’, plus a Structure Deck called 'Cybernetic Successor'. Of all the newly introduced cards in this update, ‘Lord Of the Heavenly Prison’ definitely sounds the coolest, at any rate.

Konami tweeted details of the updated Limited cards back at the end of April. Effective from today, ‘Conquistador Of The Golden Land’ is Limited while ‘Tri-Brigade Fraktall’ is Semi-Limited. ‘Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon’ is now Unlimited. Judging by the replies to Konami’s post, players aren’t happy with the cards affected. Many are calling for cards like ‘Rhongomyniad’ to be banned instead.

I’m more of a Magic Arena person myself, but plenty of people seem to enjoy a bit of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG online. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched in January and quickly became one of the most popular games on Steam. The game’s first event, the XYZ festival, began in February and was followed by the N and R Rarity Festival in March, so Konami seems to be keeping things fresh for players. If you’re new to Master Duel and don’t know where to start then why not have a gander at Hayden’s guide to the best Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel starter deck?

You can find Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on Steam for the princely sum of zero currency. Now if only I could get my hair to stick up properly…