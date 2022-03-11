Want to know how to XYZ Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? XYZ Summoning is one of the mechanics key to victory in many decks in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Decks such as Zoodiac Tri-Brigade rely heavily on summoning powerful XYZ monsters in order to win. Similarly, decks that have the effective means to stop you from summoning these monsters from your Extra Deck are similarly effective in the current format, as seen with the success of decks like Eldlich.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about XYZ Summons, including how to XYZ Summon and how to find XYZ Summon requirements.

What is an XYZ Monster in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?

An XYZ Monster is a monster card with the XYZ tag. Monsters that are XYZ Monsters, just like Synchro, Fusion and Link monsters, are stored in your Extra Deck. This means that you won’t put them into your Main Deck or draw them during your Draw Phase. These monsters can then only be summoned from the Extra Deck by using other monsters on the field as XYZ Material.

How to XYZ Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

In order to summon an XYZ Monster, you must use monsters on the field to summon it determined by the summoning requirements listed on the card.

All XYZ monsters require you to use multiple monsters of the same level in order to summon them, after which the monsters used to summon it will be placed underneath the monster as XYZ material, rather than being sent to the Graveyard. Because XYZ monsters need to be summoned using 2 or more monsters of the same level, XYZ monsters cannot be used as material for another XYZ monster, unless specifically permitted by the card being summoned.

For example, if you were to summon Number 39: Utopia, all you would need to do so would be 2 Level 4 monsters. Some cards, such as Madolche Queen Tiaramisu, are more specific, requiring 2 Level 4 Madolche monsters. This means that attempting to summon this card with Level 4 monsters that aren’t a part of the Madolche archetype would be impossible.

Similarly, some XYZ monsters can be summoned by overlaying them on top of other XYZ monsters. This can only be done if the summoning requirements of the monster you intend to summon mention that this is possible. Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus - Sky Thunder, for example, can be summoned by using 2 Level 12 monsters as material. Alternatively, if an XYZ monster battled this turn, you can also summon this monster by using an XYZ monster you control as material instead of the listed requirement of 2 Level 12 monsters.

Once you have summoned an XYZ monster, you can activate its effect by detaching the required number of materials from the monster in order to do so. Most monsters will require you to detach 1 material in order to activate their effect but some, like Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus, require you to detach 2 materials. It’s these effects that require you to detach a material in order to activate them that often make these XYZ monsters so powerful, and a key component in any deck that relies on them.

Although XYZ Summoning is one of the more complex mechanics in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, it is a vital mechanic to the game and is crucial for victory in many decks. You may also wish to brush up on how to Synchro Summon if you wish to learn more about other Extra Deck summoning methods, before checking out the best structure decks to buy to get started.