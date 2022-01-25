Want to know how to Synchro Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? Synchro Summons allow you to play powerful Synchro Monsters, but you can’t just place them on the board like when you summon a regular monster. Synchro Monsters have specific requirements that you must fulfil before you can play them onto the field. Synchro Summons might sound confusing, but we’re going to break it down below so that you can easily understand this strategy and summon powerful Synchro Monsters to destroy your opponent and win more duels.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about Synchro Summons in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, including how to Synchro Summon and how to find Synchro Summon requirements.

What is a Synchro Monster in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?

A Synchro Monster is a Monster card with the Synchro tag. To check whether a Monster card is a Synchro Monster, take a look at the tags underneath the picture. Synchro Monsters are stored in your extra deck, so you won’t pull them from your standard deck during the draw phase. Instead, you must check your extra deck by clicking on the small pile of cards on the lower left side of the duel screen. Here, you will find high level Monster cards, including Synchro Monsters, that you can summon in special ways to change the course of a duel and clutch an unexpected victory.

How to Synchro Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

A Synchro Monster has specific Summon requirements. These are listed at the start of the card description. The requirements usually consist of at least 1 Tuner Monster and 1 or more non-Tuner Monsters, but it’s always worth checking the requirements before adding a Synchro Monster to your deck. To fulfil the requirements, you need to have the required monsters on the field and then sacrifice them as tribute when you Synchro Summon. This will move those Monster Cards into your graveyard and play the Synchro Monster onto the field.

Another important requirement that you must know to summon Synchro Monsters is that all of the tribute cards must add up to the same level as the Synchro Monster. For example, if you want to Synchro Summon Red Dragon Archfiend, this is a level 8 card that requires 1 Tuner and 1+ non-Tuner Monsters. Since it is level 8, the Tuner and non-Tuner Monsters that you sacrifice must have star levels that add up to a total of 8.

That’s everything that you need to know about Synchro Summons in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you want to unlock some powerful Synchro Monsters, you can get more cards in a variety of ways. Make sure you know about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel gems and craft points if you want to get your hands on certain cards to bolster your meta deck. If you want to show your Synchro Monsters off to your friends, you’ll want to know about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel crossplay. If you’re still waiting to get your hands on Master Duel, find out more about the Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile release to see when you can play.