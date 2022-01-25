Want to know how to unlock more cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? With over 10,000 cards available in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, you should definitely want to know how to move beyond your starting deck and unlock more cards. Whether you want to collect every card in Master Duel or just find specific cards for a new deck, there are lots of ways to add to your collection and discover new strategies and synergies.

Below, we’ll cover a few different ways to get more cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel and discuss the strengths of each method. They all net you more cards, but certain methods are better for collectors and certain ones work better for those hoping to build a meta deck.

How to unlock cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

There are several ways to get new cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, and all of them have their own benefits. Below, we’ll list how to get new cards and then cover the strengths of each approach.

You can get new cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel in the following ways:

Buying packs with gems

Generating cards with craft points

Completing Missions

Completing Solo Mode duels

Playing Ranked duels online

If you want to get lots of cards and just see more Monsters, spells, and traps that you might never have seen before, we recommend buying packs with gems. This is especially good for newcomers who haven’t played Yu-Gi-Oh before and want to get a large collection of cards before trying to build a certain deck.

When you’ve settled on a deck that you want to build, you should generate specific cards that you need using Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel craft points.

If you are a new player and don't really know where to start, we recommend unlocking some pre-built decks. While you can buy some pre-built decks in the store, you can unlock some starter decks by completing some Missions. These are general objectives that you can complete while you play Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Some of these missions will reward you with the starter decks that you didn’t pick when you first started Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. To find the Missions tab, look for the flag in the top-right corner of the main menu.

If you want to have fun duelling opponents, you can unlock new cards by completing Solo Mode or Ranked duels. Solo Mode duels will have specific rewards that you earn when you win, which tend to include a card. This is a great way to learn new mechanics while duelling and earn cards related to the new tactics that you're trying. If you play online in Ranked duels, you’ll earn Duel Score when you finish a match. This Duel Score is calculated at the end of a duel and determines the rewards you’ll get, which could include new cards.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking new cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you want to use your new cards to duel your friends, take a look at our guide on Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel crossplay. If you want to keep duelling while away from your PC or console, check out more on the Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile release.