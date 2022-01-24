Want to know when Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel releases on mobile? We might be a PC-focused site, but there’s nothing better than heading to the loo and continuing your game on your phone from the bathroom. I mean, isn’t that basically the point of the Steam Deck? I sure think so. Regardless, we aren’t all buying a Steam Deck, and we don’t all need one. If you’ve recently jumped into Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel and want to play on your phone, you might be wondering when it’ll release on mobile devices.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about playing Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on IOS and Android, so that you can challenge your friends to a duel from the table, train, or toilet.

When will Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel release on mobile?

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is set to release on mobile very soon, according to this tweet from the main Master Duel Twitter account. While you’ll need to wait a little longer to hop into Master Duel, those wanting to play mostly on mobile could try out Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links in the meantime. Duel Links is the current mobile Yu-Gi-Oh game and the App Store description seems to highlight that it is really good for beginners, so that might be a great place to start learning the rules if you’ve never played the card game or watched the anime before. Duel Links doesn’t cross over with Master Duel, so you’ll need to start again when Master Duel finally releases, but it might be a great tool to learn the basic rules and understand how the Yu-Gi-Oh game works before jumping into Master Duel. Even if you're a Yu-Gi-Oh veteran waiting for the mobile release, Duel Links might be a great way to practice your strategies and prepare for success in Master Duel's ranked mode when it releases on mobile.

Of course, mobiles aren’t the only handheld device that can play Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you have a Nintendo Switch, you can head to the eshop right now and download Master Duel for free. You can get started on the Switch or any other platform, such as PC, Playstation, or Xbox, and then transfer your data to the mobile version when it releases, as Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel cross save lets you carry progress between devices. It also has full cross play, so if you play on PC and want a friend to download the mobile version when it releases, you'll still be able to play together.

That’s everything you need to know about the Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile release. If you want to know how to unlock more cards, there are a couple of ways. You can learn how to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, which you can use to buy new packs, decks, and profile accessories. However, you can also learn how to craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, which is really useful if you want to get more of a specific card that you need or unlock a brand new card.