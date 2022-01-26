Want to know the best Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel starter deck? Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel doesn’t give you long to learn the rules. After a quick tutorial, you face a substantial choice that will determine the shape of your duelling career. It's time to choose your starter deck. Okay, so maybe it isn’t that pivotal, but you’ll need to know the best starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel if you want to get ahead and win some of those early Ranked duels against other players.

Below, we’ll cover which Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel starter deck is best and explain how you can get your hands on them all.

Which Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel starter deck is best?

Before you pick your starter deck, you need to consider how much you know about Yu-Gi-Oh. If you’re new to Yu-Gi-Oh, we recommend picking the Power of the Dragon deck. I'd also recommend this deck if you've played some other card games before, such as Pokemon TCG or Magic the Gathering, as Yu-Gi-Oh is rather complex in comparison. Power of the Dragon keeps things simple, so that you can get an easy start and slowly learn the basics. However, if you’re a Yu-Gi-Pro and want to jump in at the deep end, you should try out Synchro of Unity or Link Generation.

Power of the Dragon is best for beginners because it is simple and strong. You won’t need to worry about huge set ups and complex mechanics. With Power of the Dragon, you can just play some awesome draconic cards and deal massive damage to your opponents. You’ll discover the basic rules, like summoning and Special Summons, that every Yu-Gi-Oh player needs to know, but you won’t get forced to use more complex mechanics, such as Synchro Summons. However, this does limit the Power of the Dragon deck and make it difficult to compete in higher-level competitive matches. This is a great starter deck for Yu-Gi-Oh newcomers, but don't expect it to compete in Ranked duels for long.

For the seasoned Yu-Gi-Oh players, we suggest taking either Synchro of Unity or Link Generation, depending on which mechanic you prefer. Synchro Monsters were introduced way back in 2008, while Link Summons debuted in 2017, making them relatively new in comparison. These mechanics add extra synergies that you can use to shock your opponent and potentially wipe them out early in the game, but you’ll need to understand how to set up these summons to actually make the decks effective. As mentioned above, Power of the Dragon allows you to focus on the simpler elements, such as Monster Summons, Attack Power and Defence, which you’ll need to know before learning these newer systems.

How to get every starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

If you want every starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, you’ll need to complete some Missions. These are objectives that you complete while playing. Some Missions are Time-Limited, meaning you only have a set amount of time to complete them, but this isn't the case for starter decks. Starter decks are rewards for Unlimited Missions, which you can complete whenever you want (as shown in the image above).

You can unlock one of the starter decks that you didn’t choose by competing in 10 Ranked duels against other players. For the other starter deck, you need to complete 10 Solo Gates, which are the tracks of Solo Mode duels that you can play. Bear in mind that completing 10 Solo duels won’t be enough. You need to complete 10 entire Solo Gates to get this deck.

The decks that you unlock from these objectives will change depending on the starter deck you chose, but the Missions will always remain the same.

That's everything you need to know about the Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel starter decks. If you want to unlock more cards, check out our guides on how to get more gems and how to get craft points in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. When you're ready to duel your friends, take a look at our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel crossplay guide. If you have friends waiting to play on an IOS or Android device, check out our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile release guide to know when they can hop into some duels.