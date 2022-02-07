Want to master the Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? One of the best meta decks in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc, a deck that utilizes cards from both archetypes to overpower your opponent through special summons. If you’ve spent any time in the game’s online duel mode, you’ve likely faced more than a few opponents using this deck on their quest for victory.

Below, we have an in-depth introduction to the Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, including a sample deck profile and core strategies to master. Here we will also introduce you to a few in-depth strategies that you can use with this deck to start your journey. Consider both these basic strategies and your opponent’s deck and cards in order to decide which move is best against any given opponent.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck profile

Here is our recommended Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck profile. The deck consists of a total of 42 Main Deck cards and 15 Extra Deck monsters:

Monsters:

3x Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow

3x Lyrilusc - Turquoise Warbler

3x Lyrilusc - Beryl Canary

2x Lyrilusc - Sapphire Swallow

2x Lyrilusc - Celestine Wagtail

3x Tri-Brigade Nervall

3x Tri-Brigade Fraktall

1x Tri-Brigade Kerass

1x Tri-Brigade Kitt

1x Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2x Maxx “C”

1x Mist Valley Apex Avian

Spells:

1x One for One

1x Lightning Storm

1x Divine Wind of Mist Valley

2x Pot of Desires

3x Lyrilusc - Bird Call

2x Fire Formation - Tenki

2x Called by the Grave

Traps:

2x Infinite Impermanence

Extra Deck:

2x Lyrilusc - Recital Starling

1x Lyrilusc - Assembled Nightingale

1x Lyrilusc - Ensemblue Robin

1x Number F0: Utopic Future

1x Number F0: Utopic Draco Future

1x Downerd Magician

1x Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus - Sky Thunder

1x Salamangreat Almiraj

1x Ancient Warriors Oath - Double Dragon Lords

1x Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom

1x Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller

1x Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous Omen

1x Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty

1x Accesscode Talker

The Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck consists of a primarily-Lyrilusc core, with Tri-Brigade monsters being used in complement with the effects of these cards. This is one of the more budget decks to make, thanks to many of the Lyrilusc and Tri-Brigade Main Deck cards being of N, R and SR rarity only. But there are still a number of UR staple and Extra Deck cards here. Many of the Tri-Brigade and Lyrilusc cards can be found in the Echo Chamber Nation and Moonlight Avian Dance secret packs.

To create a more budget version of this deck, consider replacing negation cards like Infinite Impermanence with Forbidden Chalice. You could also include cards earned in Solo mode, like Raigeki. One copy of Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring can be claimed from the in-game shop for 750 gems with 10 free packs of Master Pack, although you will have to craft or pull further copies.

Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc combos

The Core Combo

The core combo for this deck requires Lyrilusc - Turquoise Warbler and Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow. By activating Turquoise Warbler’s effect you can special summon this card to the field if you control no monsters. This will then allow you to Special Summon Cobalt Sparrow, whose effect will allow you to add a Tri-Brigade Nervall. From here, use these two monsters on your field to summon Lyrilusc - Recital Starling on the far side of the field from where you plan to Link Summon.

Activate the effect of Recital Starling to add Lyrilusc - Sapphire Swallow, which can then be special summoned by controlling another Winged-Beast alongside Tri-Brigade Nervall. Summon a second Recital Starling, but do not activate Swallow’s optional effect. Detach Swallow from this card to add Lyrilusc - Celestine Wagtail from your deck to your hand, then overlay both Recital Starlings to summon Number F0: Utopic Future. Activate Nervall’s effect at this time to add Tri-Brigade - Fraktall from your deck to your hand, then summon Number F0: Utopic Draco Future on top of Utopic Future.

Normal summon Fraktall and use its effect to banish two monsters in order to Special Summon Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom. This card’s effect will allow you to Special Summon the Celestine Wagtail added to your hand earlier, who can now add Lyrilusc - Bird Call from your deck to your hand. Activate this card to add Lyrilusc - Beryl Canary from your deck to your hand.

Beryl Canary is a powerful card that, when used incorrectly, can end your combo and potentially lose you the duel. This card’s effect should primarily be activated towards the end of your turn, due to the stipulation that you can’t Special Summon monsters from the Extra Deck for the rest of the turn except for XYZ monsters.

Link Summon Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty at this time using Ferrijit and Celestine Wagtail. Now, since you won’t need to Link Summon for the remainder of the turn, you can activate the effect of Beryl Canary to summon it to the field alongside Sapphire Swallow. After XYZ Summoning Lyrilusc - Ensemblue Robin in a zone that Simorgh is pointing towards, Swallow’s effect can activate to attach another material to the card. Celestine Wagtail can then also attach itself if it is in the graveyard, further strengthening Ensemblue Robin.

In the end phase of this turn, you can activate Simorgh’s effect to special summon Mist Valley Apex Avian from the deck to the field, offering an additional negation on top of that which is offered elsewhere on the field through cards like Simorgh.

Utilizing Tri-Brigade Fraktall most effectively

Key to victory with this deck is Tri-Brigade Fraktall, with its ability to synergize and bring out Lyrilusc monsters, and assist in summoning Link Monsters. For example, if you open with Tri-Brigade Fraktall and either Lyrilusc - Bird Call or Lyrilusc - Turquoise Warbler, you can bring out a powerful board using this deck regardless of whether you go first or second.

First, activate the effect of Fraktall to send the card from your hand to the graveyard, in order to send Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow from your deck to the graveyard. Then, you can activate Bird Call to add Turquoise Warbler to hand (this is unnecessary if you already have Warbler in your hand). While you can special summon another Lyrilusc monster with a different name using Bird Call, in this scenario there is no need to activate this effect and it is best to keep the board empty.

Then, activate Warbler’s effect to Special Summon from the hand if you control no monsters. Since the card was summoned in this manner, you can now special summon Cobalt Sparrow from your graveyard. Activate Sparrow’s effect to add Tri-Brigade Nervall to your hand, then XYZ summon Lyrilusc - Recital Starling on the far side of the field you do not plan to Link Summon. Detach either material from Recital Starling to add Lyrilusc - Sapphire Swallow to your hand.

Activate Swallow’s ability to summon both itself and Tri-Brigade Nervall to the field. From here you can activate Nervall’s effect to banish Fraktall and Warbler, in order to summon Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom from your Extra Deck. You can now summon a second Recital Starling using Nervall and Swallow, before activating this monster’s effect to add Lyrilusc - Beryl Canary.

Things aren’t over yet! From here, summon Number F0: Utopic Future using both of your Recital Starlings. With the materials from these cards sent to the graveyard in the summoning process, activate Nervall’s ability to add another copy of Tri-Brigade Fraktall to hand. Then, summon Number F0: Utopic Draco Future on top of your Utopic Future.

Activate Ferrijit’s effect in order to special summon any bird from your hand (which includes the Beryl Canary or Celestine Wagtail added earlier), then Link summon these two monsters to Link Summon Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty.

To end the combo, Normal Summon Fraktall and activate its effect to banish two cards from your graveyard so you can summon Ancient Warriors Oath - Double Dragon Lords (avoid banishing Lyrilusc cards if possible). If possible, special summon another Beryl Canary from your hand by targeting one Lyrilusc in your graveyard in order to summon both to the field. Use these materials to summon Lyrilusc - Ensemblue Robin. If summoned using Sapphire Swallow, this card can become more powerful by activating that card’s effect to attach a Lyrilusc monster as XYZ material from your graveyard.

You can now attack your opponent if you have gone second, or if you've used this combo later in the duel. If this is the first turn however, end your turn here. In the End Phase, Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty’s effect will activate, allowing you to Special Summon Mist Valley Apex Avian to the field.

This field specializes in both strength-in-numbers and negation, thanks to the abilities of Simorgh, Apex Avian, Utopic Draco Future and Ancient Warriors Oath. Much of this combo resembles the core combo while resulting in an even more powerful and difficult-to-overcome field.

Alternative combos

While these are the most optimal combos (and necessary to learn in order to master the deck), sometimes you won’t have the most optimal cards in your hand to act out these combos perfectly. There are some ways around this while still summoning a powerful board for your opponent to overcome.

One for All is a brilliant card to draw even if you do not possess a Lyrilusc or Tri-Brigade monster, provided you also possess another monster such as Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring or Maxx “C”. This card’s effect can allow you to send one monster to the Graveyard in order to Special Summon a Level 1 monster from your deck. These hand traps can then be sent to the graveyard to bring out a monster like Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow, kickstarting a combo.

The benefits of the synergy between Tri-Brigade and Lyrilusc can also come into effect in this scenario. If you have a Tri-Brigade Nervall in hand alongside One For All, sending that card to the graveyard to activate One For All can allow you to add Tri-Brigade Fraktall from your deck to your hand. This can then be used to summon further Tri-Brigade monsters or Lyrilusc creatures.

If your effects are negated using cards like Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, it is still possible to continue your combo to a limited extent. If you use the effect of Turquoise Warbler to Special Summon Cobalt Sparrow and this card’s effect is negated by Ash Blossom, you can still persevere by summoning Lyrilusc - Recital Starling. This will make it possible to add a Tri-Brigade Nervall from your deck to your hand, which can then be Normal Summoned. Then, Link Summon these two monsters for a Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom.

By sending Nervall to the Graveyard as part of a Special Summon you can search Tri-Brigade Kitt, which can then be Special Summoned through Ferrijit’s effect. Kitt’s effect can be used to banish materials from the graveyard in order to bring out Ancient Warriors Oath - Double Dragon Lords, which can be used to bring out Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty. While not optimal, this is still a difficult field for your opponent to overcome.

Learning the core combos of the Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck is key to victory, as is learning how to adapt these combos to your opponent’s negations and the type of deck your opponent is using. It is also in these scenarios that staple cards and additional support cards like One For All are most useful, improving a deck's overall consistency.

Cards such as Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds may not appear useful in this scenario, but the ability to stop both players from Special Summoning any monsters other than Wind monsters can counter decks that rely on this mechanic. While these are some of the deck’s most effective combos, you can do more limited combos starting from other Lyrilusc or Tri-Brigade monsters as well.

That’s everything you need to know to get started with your new Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you need more gems in order to attain the cards you need for this deck, you may want to check out these guides on how to obtain gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If Lyrilusc Tri-Brigade feels too complicated, you may want to check out other Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel meta decks.