Want to master the Zoodiac Tri-Brigade deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? The Tri-Brigade engine is powerful in the current Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel meta for its speed in bringing out powerful Link Monsters with ease, and for how it integrates in other decks. In combination with the Zoodiac engine, the Tri-Brigade archetype improves both the strength and consistency of these monsters, making them one of the best meta decks in the game.

This guide will provide you with an in-depth introduction to the Zoodiac Tri-Brigade deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, including a sample deck profile and core strategies to master. Here we will also introduce you to a few key strategies that you can use with this deck to start your journey. Consider both these basic strategies and your opponent’s deck and cards in order to decide which move is best against any given opponent.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck profile

Here is our recommended Zoodiac Tri-Brigade deck profile. The deck consists of a total of 40 Main Deck cards and 15 Extra Deck monsters:

Monsters:

3x Tri-Brigade Nervall

3x Tri-Brigade Fraktall

2x Tri-Brigade Kerass

3x Tri-Brigade Kitt

2x Zoodiac Whiptail

1x Zoodiac Thoroughblade

1x Zoodiac Ramram

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2x Maxx “C”

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

Spells:

3x Pot of Desires

3x Fire Formation - Tenki

2x Lightning Storm

2x Called By The Grave

2x Forbidden Droplet

1x Harpie's Feather Duster

Traps:

3x Tri-Brigade Revolt

3x Infinite Impermanence

Extra Deck:

1x Zoodiac Drident

1x Zoodiac Tigermortar

1x Zoodiac Boarbow

1x Zoodiac Chakanine

1x Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus - Sky Thunder

1x Salamangreat Almiraj

1x Ancient Warriors Oath - Double Dragon Lords

1x Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom

1x Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager

2x Tri-Brigade Shurai the Ominous Omen

1x Hraesvelgr, the Desperate Doom Eagle

1x Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess

1x Accesscode Talker

The Zoodiac Tri-Brigade deck utilizes a small Zoodiac engine consisting of core monsters (such as Zoodiac Thoroughblade) and XYZ monsters (like the powerful Zoodiac Drident), to increase the power and consistency of the Tri-Brigade monsters and integrate with the deck's incredible Link Summon potential. Due to the high rarity of Extra Deck monsters and staple cards like Forbidden Droplet, this is a more expensive meta deck to build than budget meta decks like Lyrilusc Tri-Brigade. Though a number of core cards, including the Tr-Brigade monsters, are available in N and R rarity.

Many of the Tri-Brigade and Zoodiac cards can be found in the Echo Chamber Nation and Those Who Stand Against Kings secret packs. To create a cheaper version of this deck, consider replacing negation cards like Forbidden Droplet with alternatives like Forbidden Chalice.

Zoodiac Tri-Brigade combos

The core one-card Fraktall combo

What makes Zoodiac Tri-Brigade powerful is the ability to put out a strong field using just a single card. For this core combo to work, you need to either have Tri-Brigade Fraktall in your hand, or the ability to search the card using Fire Formation - Tenki. If you open with Tenki and not Fraktall, first use Tenki to search for the Tri-Brigade monster.

Start by activating Fraktall’s effect to send the card from your hand to the graveyard in order to send Tri-Brigade Kitt to the graveyard. Use Kitt’s effect in the graveyard to send Tri-Brigade Nervall to the graveyard, which will allow you to search for another Fraktall to add from your deck to your hand.

Next, Normal Summon Fraktall on the far side of the field from where you plan to conduct Link Summoning. Use Fraktall’s effect to banish two monsters from your graveyard in order to Special Summon Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager from your Extra Deck. Then, immediately Link Summon Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller using Bearbrumm and Fraktall as materials. Use the optional effect of Bearbrumm to search for Tri-Brigade Revolt.

If you already have a copy of Tri-Brigade Revolt in your hand, you can instead use Fraktall’s effect to summon Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom. From here, use Ferrijit alongside Fraktall as materials to Link Summon Rugal. When sent to the graveyard, Ferrijit's effect will allow you to draw one card before placing one card in your hand to the bottom of the deck.

Starting from just a single copy of Fraktall, you will now end this combo with two banished Tri-Brigade monsters and a strong Link-3 Tri-Brigade Link monster on the field. By setting Tri-Brigade Revolt, you can summon Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous Omen during your opponent’s turn using Fraktall and your banished Tri-Brigade monsters. With Shuraig on the field, you now have a 3000 attack monster whose effect will allow you to banish one card from anywhere on the field.

Fraktall + One Additional Tri-Brigade Monster Combos

If you have a Fraktall and another Tri-Brigade monster (or Fire Formation - Tenki) in your hand, it is possible to summon an almost-insurmountable field. To do so, start by following the core combo in order to send one copy of Tri-Brigade Fraktall to the graveyard. Then send Tri-Brigade Kitt to the graveyard, then Tri-Brigade Nervall. This finally allows you to add a second Fraktall from your deck to your hand.

Normal Summon Fraktall in a zone to the far side of where you plan to perform Link Summoning during this turn. Then use Fraktall’s effect to banish two Tri-Brigade monsters to summon Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom. Activate Ferrijit’s effect to Special Summon your additional Tri-Brigade monster from your hand. Link Summon Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller, then use Ferrijit’s optional effect to add Tri-Brigade Revolt from your Deck to your hand.

Using your Special Summoned Tri-Brigade monster's effect of banishing two Tri-Brigade monsters from your graveyard, you can summon Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager from your Extra Deck. Now, use Bearbrumm, Ferrijit, and your additional Tri-Brigade monster as material to Link Summon Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess. This monster gains attack based on the number of materials used to Link Summon, while also gaining the ability to subtract attack in order negate a monster effect once per chain. This makes Apollousa a difficult monster to overcome. It's hard for your opponent to start combos of their own when you control a monster that can negate your opponent’s monster effects multiple times within a single turn.

Fraktall + One Additional Zoodiac Monster Combos

If you have a Zoodiac monster in your hand alongside Tri-Brigade Fraktall, the Zoodiac engine of the deck comes into play. First, start your combo in a similar manner to how you would start the combo if you had another Tri-Brigade monster in your hand. Just like the core combo, send the following from your hand to the graveyard in this order: Fraktall, Kitt, Nervall. This allows you to add another Fraktall from your Deck to your hand. Normal Summon Fraktall and activate its effect in order to Special Summon Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom, using that monster’s effect in order to special summon your Zoodiac monster from your hand.

This is where the strength of Zoodiac monsters becomes an asset to the deck. Every Zoodiac XYZ Monster can be summoned once per turn using one Zoodiac monster you control (with a different name) as material, rather than the listed requirements. Therefore, you can use your Special Summoned Zoodiac monster in order to summon Zoodiac Chakanine from your Extra Deck. Next, immediately summon Zoodiac Tigermortar using Chakanine as a material for the summon, before summoning Zoodiac Boarbow using this same effect and, finally, summoning Zoodiac Drident.

Zoodiac Drident is powerful (and limited to a maximum of one copy per deck on the forbidden and limited list) for a reason. Drident's effect allows you to detach one material from the card in order to target and destroy one face-up card on the field. In addition, if you undertake this combo after going second or later in the duel and this card can attack your opponent, in your Main Phase 2 it is possible to XYZ summon Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus - Sky Thunder on top of Drident. This will offer you a 3000 attack monster with a number of materials that can be used to send all other cards on the field to the graveyard.

In the meantime, regarding the Tri-Brigade monsters currently remaining on the field, you can now Link Summon Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager using Ferrijit and Fraktall as material. With two Tri-Brigade monsters banished, activate Bearbrumm’s effect to Special Summon one monster you have banished by discarding two cards from your hand. Link Summon Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller, then activate Bearbrumm’s effect to add Tri-Brigade Revolt from your deck to your hand. You will end this combo with two strong boss monsters on the field for your opponent to overcome.

Additional combos to consider

Many of these combos rely on the strength of Tri-Brigade Fraktall. However, it’s possible you won’t have Tri-Brigade Fraktall or a card like Fire Formation - Tenki in your opening hand. If this is the case, there are other combos to consider.

If you have a copy of Tri-Brigade Nervall and one other Tri-Brigade or Zoodiac monster in your hand, try this combo instead. First, you can Normal Summon this card and immediately Link Summon Salamangreat Almiraj. Activating Nervall’s effect, you can now add Tri-Brigade Kerass from your Deck to your hand, who can be Special Summoned by sending this additional monster from your hand to the graveyard. Use Kerass’ effect to banish both Nervall and your second monster from your graveyard in order to summon Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager.

Send Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager and Kerass from the field to the graveyard in order to summon Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous Omen. This still allows you to get a powerful Tri-Brigade Link Monster onto the field while benefitting from the versatile protection offered by Salamangreat Almiraj’s effect.

The strength of Zoodiac Tri-Brigade comes from the deck’s versatility and ability to access powerful Extra Deck monsters just by drawing a single useful card. Mastering these core combos and learning each card’s effect in order to know the correct moment to diverge from core effects is key to success with this deck.

That’s everything you need to know to get started with your new Zoodiac Tri-Brigade deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you need more gems in order to attain the cards you need for this deck, you may want to check out these guides on how to obtain gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If the technical strategies of Zoodiac Tri-Brigade appears intimidating, why not try one of the simpler (yet still powerful) structure decks also available in-game.