Want to know how to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? Gems are the main form of currency in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, allowing you to buy new cards, decks, accessories, and other profile customization options in the shop. They are essential for building your card collection and building new decks in Master Duel, so you'll need to know how to get them if you want to build a meta deck for ranked online play. If you want to know how to get more gems and where to spend them, we’ve got you covered.

How to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

There are plenty of ways to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, including ways to earn them for free and buy them with real money.

If you want to earn gems for free, you can:

Duel other players in online ranked duels

Complete solo matches

Complete missions (in-game objectives)

Earn gems through the Duel Pass

As you can see, there are several ways to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. They mostly come down to completing matches (either solo play or ranked online duels) and completing objectives, which you can access through the missions tab in the top-right corner of the main menu (the flag icon). There are some limited-time missions that you should aim to complete quickly before they disappear, but there are also plenty of missions that will stay forever until completed.

You can find the Duel Pass at the bottom of the main menu screen. The Duel Pass is Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel’s battle pass system. It has two rewards tracks - one free and one paid. The free track has 200 gems available for you to earn, while the paid track has another 600 gems available. However, the paid track (named Duel Pass Gold) costs 600 gems itself, you shouldn’t purchase it unless you want the rest of the items. If you just want gems, we’d recommend passing on the Gold Duel Pass and just spending your gems on the packs that you want instead.

Of course, as mentioned above, you can also pay real money to get gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. You can purchase gems by clicking on your gem total in the main menu. This will take you to a store page that allows you to buy a variety of gem bundles, ranging from 50 gems for £0.89 to 4,950 gems for £69.99.

It’s important to note that any gems you buy with real money are locked to the platform you buy them on. For example, if you buy gems on PC, those gems will not carry over to your consoles or mobile device. Free gems are not limited in this manner, so you can share them between Master Duel on any device.

Fortunately, the card packs and decks that you buy with gems are shared between devices, so you can buy gems on one platform, spend them to unlock new cards, and then use those cards on another device. If you want to learn more, check out our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel crossplay and cross save guide.

That’s everything you need to know about gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you don't want to spend your gems on cards, check out our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel card crafting guide to learn how you can get craft points and craft new cards to use in your decks. If you can't get enough of Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, take a look at everything you need to know about the Master Duel mobile release date to find out when you can keep playing on the go.