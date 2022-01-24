Want to know how Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel cross play and cross save work? Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has set Steam on fire with a huge player count, but it’s also out on other platforms. You can currently play Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. If you’ve got friends on other platforms who want to duel, you might be wondering whether Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has crossplay and cross save.

Fortunately, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has both crossplay and cross progression. Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about crossplay and cross save, so that you can challenge your friends to a duel, no matter which device they use to play.

Does Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel have crossplay?

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has full crossplay capabilities across every platform. This includes PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The mobile version of Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is yet to launch, but we also know that it will have full cross play built in when it launches.

You don’t need to do anything to enable crossplay in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. When you select duel in the main menu, you’ll get matched with a random player across any platform.

If you want to challenge cross-platform friends to a duel, you simply need to add them as a friend in Master Duel. To add a friend in Master Duel, you need to search for them in the friends tab using their ID. To find your Master Duel ID, click on your profile in the upper-left corner of the main menu and look for a 9-digit number on your profile card.

How does cross save work in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?

If you want to move your data to another platform (such as a Nintendo Switch, so that you can curl up on the sofa and play while watching the anime), you’ll need to create a Konami ID. To do this, go to the submenu (the three lines in the top-right corner of the main menu) and select data transfer. This will bring up a QR code that you can scan to login to or create a Konami ID. Once you have created and logged into a Konami ID, Master Duel will automatically set up cross save. Then, simply download the game and login on your other device to continue playing without starting over.

Master Duel cross save allows you to share your full profile, including any decks, cards, currency, and stats, between devices, so that you can retain your progress whenever you hop to another platform.

That’s everything you need to know about cross play and cross save in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you're struggling to beat your friends and need a certain card, check out our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel card crafting guide to learn how to craft specific cards that you need to bolster your deck. If you just want to buy some cards packs or get a new deck altogether, take a look at our guide on how to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.