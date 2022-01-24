Want to know how to craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? While your first instinct might be to spend your Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel gems on packs to get the card you want, you can also craft cards using something called craft points. Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel's card-crafting system is fairly well-hidden, but it allows you to focus on collecting specific cards and is essential if you want to create a meta deck.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about crafting cards and earning craft points in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.

How to craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

To craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, head to the deck section from the main menu. Then, click on one of your decks and select edit deck. This will take you to a deck customisation screen. In the centre of the screen, you will see all of the cards that are in your current deck. On the right side, you will see all of the cards available in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. This is automatically sorted to start with the cards you own. If you scroll down, you will eventually find cards that you don’t currently have. These have a grey tint and will have the number 0 next to them.

You can craft any card, including cards that you already own. This is useful if you want to have multiple of one card in the same deck, or if you want to unlock entirely new cards. To craft a card, select the card to open up a new menu on the left side of the screen. At the bottom of the left panel, you will see the generate button.

How to get craft points in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

To craft a card, you need to get craft points. These are points that you can spend to generate new cards. Craft points are split into four rarities:

Common

Rare

Super Rare

Ultra Rare

You will probably recognise that there are the same rarities as all of your cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. To earn crafting points, you must dismantle cards of the same rarity. This will always net you 10 points. For example, dismantling a normal card will net you 10 normal craft ponts, while dismantling a Super Rare card will get you 10 Super Rare craft points. You can then spend 30 craft points to generate cards of the same rarity. Again, this will always cost 30 craft points, but the rarity of the card dictates the craft point rarity that you will need to spend. You can see all of your craft points in the top left corner of the deck customisation screen, split into their four rarities.

That’s everything you need to know about craft points in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you want to duel with your friends, check out our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel crossplay guide to see how to add your cross-platform friends. This will also teach you how to set up cross-progression, so that you can keep playing with the same progress on every device, including consoles and mobile.