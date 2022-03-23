Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's new limited-time event starts today

I grew up watching the anime adaptation of Yu-Gi-Oh!, but I would be lying if I said I understood much of anything about it anymore. Apparently, it's also a card game. When was this? When did this come in? Anyway, its digital equivalent Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is hosting a limited-time event called the N And R Rarity Festival, which begins today.

All the cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! have tiers, and in this case, N and R stands for Normal and Rare. The event’s all about trying to get creative and build a deck using only those card rarities, instead of putting in any Ultra Rare or Super Rare ones. The good news is the number of medals you earn is the same whether or not you use a loaner deck or build your own, unlike the previous XYZ festival. If you fancy composing your own deck, it's worth looking at how to unlock or craft some more cards.

Entering the N And R Rarity Festival puts you in duels against other opponents, where you'll have to compete to earn medals. Depending on the number of medals you get, you’ll get access to some corresponding rewards. You get medals no matter if you win, lose, or draw, which is nice (presumably winning earns more than losing). You don’t get anything if you quit out halfway through a duel, though.

Apparently, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is immensely popular – at one point Master Duel had over 255k people playing simultaneously. More recently though, the game reached over 20 million downloads across all platforms. I'm only 23, but I feel like a pensioner watching videos of the game in action. I'm constantly rubbing my eyes and saying "the things they can do these days eh?!"