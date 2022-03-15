Want to master the Virtual World deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? The strength of Virtual World comes from the deck’s easy access to powerful XYZ Monsters like True King of All Calamities and Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus - Sky Thunder, as well as a number of difficult-to-overcome Synchro monsters. These powerful XYZ Monsters alone make this deck one of the best meta decks currently playable in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, and it's your impressive array of Extra Deck monsters that you will rely on in most duels using this deck. Many of the Virtual World monsters the deck runs are Tuners that allow for easy access to Level 6 and Level 9 Synchro monsters that offer their own negation and destruction effects.

Key to victory here is ensuring you can get these Virtual World monsters onto the field or in the Graveyard in order to execute combos in your opening turn, either through the Virtual World spell and trap cards or cards like Emergency Teleport. This guide will provide you with an in-depth introduction to the Virtual World deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, including a sample deck profile and core strategies to master. Here we will also introduce you to a few key strategies that you can use with this deck to start your journey. Consider both these basic strategies and your opponent’s deck and cards in order to decide which move is best against any given opponent.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Virtual World deck profile

Here is our recommended Virtual World deck profile. The deck consists of a total of 40 Main Deck cards and 15 Extra Deck monsters:

Monsters:

2x Virtual World Hime - Nyannyan

3x Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu

3x Virtual World Xiezhi - Jiji

3x Virtual World Roshi - Laolao

3x Virtual World Kirin - Lili

3x Maxx “C”

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

Spells:

3x Virtual World City - Kauwloon

3x Virtual World Gate - Qinglong

3x Pot of Desires

2x Emergency Teleport

2x Called By The Grave

1x Crossout Designator

Traps:

2x Virtual World Gate - Chuche

1x Virtual World Gate - Xuanwu

2x Infinite Impermanence

Extra Deck:

1x Virtual World Phoenix - Fanfan

1x Virtual World Beast - Jiujiu

1x Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen

1x Stardust Charge Warrior

1x Coral Dragon

1x Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon

1x Cloudcastle

1x Vermillion Dragon Mech

1x Ravenous Crocodragon Archethys

1x Ultimaya Tzolkin

1x The Phantom Knights of Break Sword

1x Constellar Ptolemy M7

1x Number 39: Utopia Beyond

1x True King of All Calamities

1x Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus - Sky Thunder

Virtual World cards rely heavily on their synergy with one another and depend on the presence of other cards from within the archetype to function most effectively. For example, every Main Deck Virtual World Monster has an effect which allows you to Special Summon them from the hand by targeting another face-up Virtual World Card, whether that be one of your Spell or Trap cards, or another monster. In order to successfully complete this Special Summon you must also send another Virtual World card of a different type (whether that be Monster, Spell or Trap) to the Graveyard of a different name from your Deck; so managing your resources is a high priority for success.

This does make the deck prone to weakness thanks to the ability for your opponent to counter core aspects of the deck with commonly-run hand traps. Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring can negate any of the Special Summons due to the fact it requires you to send a card from the Deck to the Graveyard, while Called By The Grave is a card that can counter Nyannyan’s Graveyard effect to Special Summon itself from the Graveyard as a Tuner if a Level 3 monster is Normal or Special Summoned. Negations of these cards can grind the deck to a halt.

Provided you can avoid these pitfalls, however, it’s possible to summon a formidable board even with a relatively mediocre starting hand. Just a single monster can sometimes be all you need to execute a powerful combo, and drawing multiple Virtual World named monsters in your opening hand can be all you need to run away with victory.

You can increase your chances of drawing Virtual World cards by buying packs from the Cyber City Guardians secret packs, which contains all cards from the Virtual World archetype.

Virtual World Combos

The Core Combos: Summoning True King of All Calamities in Turn 1

As previously mentioned, the core of this deck relies on using your Virtual World monsters to swarm the field , and to use them as materials to summon powerful XYZ and Synchro monsters. Ensuring you can summon True King of All Calamities can make it difficult for your opponent to claim victory thanks to the monster’s high attack and Quick Effect to change the Attribute of all face-up monsters and negate their effects while also preventing them from attacking. The deck is also able to persevere through hands that lack the cards needed to summon this monster using cards like Pot of Desires.

That being said, you don’t need many cards to set up a near-insurmountable board for your opponent to face. For example, if you start the duel with Virtual World Kirin - Lili and Virtual World City - Kauwloon, you can end your turn with Calamities on the field by acting out the following:

Start by activating Virtual World City - Kuawloon in order to activate Virtual World Gate - Chuche directly from your deck. Activate the Special Summon effect of Virtual World Kirin - Lili, targeting Chuche. Since this is a Trap card, you must send either a Spell or Monster to the Graveyard in order to Special Summon Lili. Send Virtual World Gate - Qinglong to the Graveyard to Special Summon Lili, allowing you to send a Virtual World card of the third type to the Graveyard from your Deck. In this instance you must send a monster, therefore send Virtual World Hime - Nyannyan. Activate Qinglong’s effect in your Graveyard by banishing it in order to add Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu from your deck to your hand, then send 1 card from your hand to the Graveyard. Activate Lulu’s Special Summon effect by targeting Chuche, sending another copy of Qinglong from your Deck to the Graveyard. Once Lulu has been Special Summoned, add Virtual World Xiezhi - Jiji from deck to your hand. Since a Level 3 monster was summoned, activate the effect of Nyannyan in order to Special Summon itself from the Graveyard. Synchro Summon Ravenous Crocodragon Archethys, using Nyannyan and Lili as material. Due to the fact Nyannyan was summoned from the Graveyard using its effect, this monster will be banished rather than being sent to the Graveyard. Since Crocodragon Archethys was Synchro Summoned using 1 non-Tuner monster, draw 1 card. Chain Nyannyan’s effect to this effect in order to return Qinglong back to your Deck from your Banished zone. Activate Jiji’s Special Summon effect by targeting Lulu, sending another copy of Chuche from your Deck to the Graveyard in order to Special Summon the monster to the field. Activate Chuche’s effect from the Graveyard in order to increase the level of either Lulu or Jiji to Level 6, then use Jiji and Lulu in order to Synchro Summon Virtual World Kyubii - Shenshen. XYZ Summon True King of All Calamities, using Shenshen and Crocodragon as XYZ Material.

This will end your turn with Calamities and Chuche on your field. Also, during the End Phase, you can return 1 copy of Lulu from your Graveyard to your hand ready for the following turn since the effect of Jiji was used this turn.

If your opening hand includes Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu rather than Lili, you can instead use the following strategy for the same final board as the above combo:

Start by activating Virtual World City - Kuawloon in order to activate Virtual World Gate - Chuche directly from your deck. Activate the Special Summon effect of Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu, targeting Chuche. Send Virtual World Gate - Qinglong to the Graveyard to Special Summon Lulu, before adding a copy of Virtual World Kirin - Lili from your Deck to your hand. Activate Qinglong’s effect in your Graveyard by banishing it in order to add Virtual World Xiezhi - Jiji from your deck to your hand, then send 1 card from your hand to the Graveyard. Activate Lili’s Special Summon effect by targeting Lulu, sending another copy of Qinglong from your Deck to the Graveyard. Once Lulu has been Special Summoned, send a copy of Virtual World Hime - Nyannyan from your Deck to the Graveyard. After this resolves, activate Nyannyan’s effect in Graveyard in order to Special Summon it thanks to the successful summon of Lulu. Follow steps 6-10 from the above combo.

This combo will result in the same final field from a different opening hand, still ensuring you have the powerful True King of All Calamities on your field in a single turn.

The more Virtual World monsters of different names you have in your opening hand, the stronger your final board can be. If you have Virtual World Roshi - Laolao, Virtual World Kirin - Lili and either one more Normal Summonable Virtual World monster that isn’t Lulu or a copy of Emergency Teleport, you can further strengthen your final field:

Normal Summon your additional Virtual World monster. If you have a copy of Emergency Teleport, use it in order to Special Summon Virtual World Hime - Nyannyan from your Deck. Activate the Special Summon effect of Virtual World Kirin - Lili, targeting the Virtual World monster on your field. Send 1 copy of Virtual World Gate - Xuanwu in order to Special Summon Lili, allowing you to send Virtual World Gate - Qinglong from your Deck to the Graveyard. Activate the Graveyard effect of Virtual World Gate - Qinglong to add Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu from your Deck to your hand, then send 1 card from your hand to the Graveyard. Activate the Special Summon effect of Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu, targeting any Virtual World monster and sending Virtual World Gate - Chuche to the Graveyard in order to Special Summon it. Following this, add Virtual World City - Kauwloon from your Deck to your hand. Synchro Summon Coral Dragon using Lulu and your additional Virtual World monster as material. Synchro Summon Ultimaya Tzolkin using Coral Dragon and Lili as material, then draw 1 card thanks to the effect of Coral Dragon. Activate the effect of Ultimaya Tzolkin in order to Special Summon Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon from your Extra Deck. Activate Virtual World City - Kauwlon, then, when it resolves, activate Virtual World Gate - Chuche directly from your Deck. Activate the Special Summon effect of Virtual World Roshi - Laolao from your hand, targeting Chuche and sending another copy of Qinglong from your Deck to the Graveyard in order to Special Summon it. Then, Special Summon a Level 3 non-Tuner Virtual World monster from your Graveyard as a result of Laolao’s effect. Synchro Summon Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen using Laolao and this Level 3 non-Tuner Virtual World monster. Activate Virtual World Gate - Xuanwu’s effect from your Graveyard by banishing it in order to Special Summon Lulu from your Graveyard, discarding 1 card from your hand in order to do so. Activate Chuche’s effect from your Graveyard by banishing it in order to make Shenshen a Level 6 monster. Synchro Summon Cloudcastle using Shenshen and Lulu as material, then use Cloudcastle’s effect in order to Special Summon Shenshen from your Graveyard. XYZ Summon True King of All Calamities using Cloudcastle and Shenshen as material.

This combo allows you to end the turn with both True King of All Calamities and Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon on the field.

Ultimately, the immense strength of Calamities makes it key to victory with Virtual World, but it’s not a disaster if you’re unable to summon it. With fewer materials, it remains possible to end your turn with multiple powerful Synchro monsters, including Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen, a powerful monster in its own right with 2800 attack. It's important to know what cards you have in your hand or in your deck, so you can work out which combos are possible and understand which cards function best with one another.

Whenever possible, send Nyannyan to the Graveyard thanks to its ability to Special Summon itself. Ensuring you have a copy of Chuche and/or Qinglong in Graveyard at all times is useful thanks to their effects to search for new Virtual World monsters from your Deck or augment the Levels of monsters on the field. Understanding core ideas of the deck like this will help in ensuring you can adapt and play through counters from your opponent. When struggling for materials, the fact that many Virtual World cards can return cards banished face down from the effect of Pot of Desires can help you, turning the downsides of the card’s hefty cost into a minor inconvenience compared to the benefit of being able to draw 2 cards and potentially kickstart your Deck.

This is everything you need to know to get started with the Virtual World deck. Of course, perfection takes patience, so be prepared to make mistakes and evolve the basic strategies showcased here to adapt it to your playstyle and overcome your opponents.

