Want to know how to Pendulum Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? Pendulum Summoning is a powerful summoning mechanic which allows you to summon several monsters to the field at the same time. In the right deck, this powerful mechanic will allow you to unleash multiple powerful boss monsters at the same time or provide the materials to unleash near-unstoppable monsters to the field. From the jaws of defeat, Pendulum Summons could be the key to victory in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.

What is a Pendulum Monster in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?

A Pendulum Monster is a special kind of monster that can act both as a spell card and monster card. A pendulum has both a monster text (flavour text if it is a Normal Monster, an effect if it is an Effect Monster), as well as a spell effect. Which effect is active depends on where the monster can be found on the field. If the monster is in the Pendulum Zones at each side of the Spell and Trap Card Zones, the spell effect is active, while the monster effect is active if it is summoned as a monster.

How to Pendulum Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Pendulum Summons can only be conducted when you have a Pendulum Monster in each of your Pendulum Zones. Every Pendulum Monster has a Pendulum Scale alongside their spell effect, which becomes active by the monster being face-up in the Pendulum Zone. For example, if you had Stargazer Magician in one Pendulum Zone with a Pendulum Scale of 1, and Timegazer Magician in the other Pendulum Zone with a Pendulum Scale of 8, it would then be possible to conduct a Pendulum Summon.

Once per turn, provided you have a complete Pendulum Scale in both zones, you can summon as many monsters in your hand as you want whose level lies between the numbers cited in the scale, not including the numbers used for the scale. In this example, you would therefore be able to summon as many monsters from your hand as possible whose level was between 2 and 7. As a result of the stipulation that you can’t summon monsters whose level is equal to the Pendulum Scale, if you created a Pendulum Scale of 3 and 4, 4 and 4, or any other similar combination, it would not be possible to conduct a Pendulum Summon.

That’s everything that you need to know about Pendulum Summons in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you want to use Pendulum Summons immediately, check out the Magician of Pendulum structure deck. You can then always enhance this deck by crafting additional cards, setting you on course for victory.