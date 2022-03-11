Want to master the Adamancipator deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? Adamancipator is a unique deck within Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel in that its success comes in spite of the deck’s inherent randomness. This unpredictability also makes it one of the most skillful meta decks in the game, due to the need to adapt your strategies on the fly to the cards excavated from the top of your deck. Excavation effects are the core gimmick of the Adamancipator deck, making this a deck that truly has you believing in the Heart of the Cards.

This guide will provide you with an in-depth introduction to the Adamancipator deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, including a sample deck profile and core strategies to master. Here we will also introduce you to a few key strategies that you can use with this deck to start your journey. Consider both these basic strategies and your opponent’s deck and cards in order to decide which move is best against any given opponent.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Adamancipator deck profile

Here is our recommended Adamancipator deck profile. The deck consists of a total of 40 Main Deck cards and 15 Extra Deck monsters:

Monsters:

3x Adamancipator Seeker

3x Adamancipator Researcher

3x Adamancipator Analyzer

1x Adamancipator Crystal - Dragite

3x Prank-Kids Rocksies

1x Prank-Kids Dropsies

3x Koa’ki Meiru Guardian

3x Koa’ki Meiru Supplier

3x Block Dragon

3x Doki Doki

1x Mecha Phantom Beast O-LION

1x Dragon Buster Destruction Sword

1x Tenyi Spirit - Adhara

1x Gigantes

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2x Maxx “C”

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

Spells:

2x Sekka's Light

2x Called By The Grave

Extra Deck:

1x Adamancipator Riser - Raptite

1x Adamancipator Riser - Dragite

1x Herald of Arc Light

1x Borreload Savage Dragon

1x Gallant Granite

1x Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

1x Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo

1x Link Spider

1x Crystron Halqifibrax

1x Ningirsu, the World Chalice Warrior

1x I:P Masquerena

1x Union Carrier

1x Knightmare Unicorn

1x Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess

1x Accesscode Talker

The challenge with using the Adamancipator deck comes from how it lacks a consistent core strategy or combos you may repeatedly rely upon, as seen in other meta decks such as Zoodiac Tri-Brigade. As a result, victory comes from knowing what cards to play next and reacting to the randomly-excavated cards. The desired strategy you have in mind at the beginning of your turn may not be the one you actually use.

This is also a monster-heavy deck, partially due to how your core Adamancipator monsters rely on excavating Level 4 or lower Rock monsters from your deck and using their effects. Indeed, the deck's low number of Spell and Trap cards is also a result of this, as it’s important you draw into your Rock monsters as consistently as possible.

Aside from Called By The Grave, the only other spell card we recommend using is Sekka’s Light, thanks to its effect that allows you to draw 2 cards if you have no Spell or Trap cards in your Graveyard. Even the condition that you can’t activate Spell or Trap cards for the rest of the duel except those named Sekka’s Light is not an issue for this deck thanks to its reliance on monster effects. The card is made more powerful by Sekka's Light's secondary effect to banish itself from the Graveyard to shuffle an unnecessary monster from your hand into the Deck and draw 1 card.

Additionally, much of the Deck is low rarity, making it a perfect deck for playing Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel without investing real money. The core Adamancipator cards can be found in the Pyroxene Relinquished secret pack.

Adamancipator combos

The ‘Core’ Combo: how to excavate using Adamancipator monsters and adapt your play

The core of this deck is your Adamancipator monsters, each of which have the same effect: during your Main Phase, you can excavate the top 5 cards of your Deck, then Special Summon 1 Level 4 or lower non-Tuner Rock monster from that selection. Their defining attributes come from their additional effect that offers a condition within which these cards can be Special Summoned.

Adamancipator Analyzer is effective when going second, as it can Special Summon itself if only your opponent controls a monster. Adamancipator Seeker can Special Summon itself if you control another Adamancipator monster, while Adamancipator Researcher can Special Summon itself if you control any Rock monster.

For the purposes of showcasing how the Adamancipator deck works and to make this guide easier to follow, we will use Adamancipator Analyzer and assume we are going first. Each Adamncipator monster can only activate each of its effects once per turn, therefore specifying an example Adamancipator monster is important for this demonstration. By going first, this also means that Analyzer can’t Special Summon itself. We will also assume we have one copy of Block Dragon in our hand.

With this in mind, a strategy could look like the following:

Normal Summon Adamancipator Analyzer and excavate the top 5 cards of your deck. If you revealed a Rock monster, Special Summon it to the field. In this scenario we will assume we revealed 1 copy of Doki Doki, which can now be Special Summoned. Return all remaining revealed cards to the bottom of the Deck in any order. Activate Doki Doki’s effect to discard one monster to special summon another of the same Attribute and Level from your Deck. As most of our deck is made up of Level 4 Earth Rock monsters, let’s discard a Level 4 Earth monster to Special Summon Koa’ki Meiru Guardian. Special Summon Crystron Halqifibrax using Analyzer and Doki Doki as material. Activate Halqifibrax’s effect to Special Summon Mecha Phantom Beast O-Lion from your Deck in one of the zones Halqifibrax is pointing towards. Use O-Lion and Koa’ki Meiru Guardian to Synchro Summon Adamancipator Risen - Raptite and activate O-Lion’s effect to summon a Token to the field in one of the zones Halqifibrax is pointing towards. Special Summon Block Dragon by banishing any 3 Earth monsters from your Graveyard. Use the Token to Link Summon Link Spider. Link Summon Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess using Crystron Halqifibrax, Link Spider and Block Dragon as materials. Now that Block Dragon has been sent from the field to the Graveyard, activate its effect to add up to 3 Rock monsters from your Deck to your Hand whose Level equals 8. In this scenario, add Gigantes, Adamancipator Seeker and Adamancipator Researcher.

While it is possible to further develop this board and even summon powerful Synchro monsters like Borreload Savage Dragon if you have another Tuner on the field, the deck's unpredictability makes it difficult to assume your board will have developed exactly along the same lines as this strategy sets out. By simply changing one small aspect of this combo, possibly by necessity as a result of excavating a different card, the combo can end very differently.

For example, it is possible at any excavation point in the combo to not reveal any eligible monsters that can be summoned, something that can cripple the Deck from as early as step 2. Having another Adamancipator monster in hand can help circumvent this and restart your strategy; but even then, this combo can diverge rapidly from what is listed above as a result of your reduced potential to keep extending this combo further. Similarly, excavating a different monster to Doki Doki may require you to take different action.

Revealing Prank-Kids Rocksies instead of Doki Doki is one possibility at this moment. This card’s effect allows you to banish 1 card from your Hand to draw 1 card, before then Special Summoning Prank-Kids Dropsies from your deck. Alternatively, at any moment you summon a monster from your Extra Deck if you have a Koa’ki Meiru Supplier in your hand, you can activate Supplier's effect to Special Summon it to the field. This will allow you to add a copy of Koa’ki Meiru Guardian to your hand.

While this strategy is just one example of what you can do using Adamancipator, the randomness of this deck requires adaptation at every step. The key to victory comes not from memorizing strategies but from player knowledge and knowing which cards synergize best with one another. This knowledge allows you to most effectively adapt your play depending on whether you reveal a Doki Doki, Gigantes, Koa’ki Meiru monster or nothing at all.

The Prank Kids Engine as Combo Extender

This mini-combo relying on the deck's Prank-Kids monsters is good in situations where you’re successfully able to summon Prank-Kids Rocksies via an excavation. While this may not be the best strategy in all scenarios where Rocksies is summoned from the effect of an Adamancipator monster, it is possible to do the following:

Link Summon Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu using Prank-Kids Rocksies as material. Activate Rocksies effect to Special Summon Prank-Kids Dropsies from your deck. Link Summon Prank-Kids Bow-Wow-Bark using Dropsies and Meow-Meow-Mu as material. Activate Dropsies effect to Special Summon another Rocksies to the field from your Deck.

This small engine makes it easy to fill your graveyard with the materials needed to summon Block Dragon, while also ensuring you have a Link-2 2000 attack monster on the field for either offense or material for another Link Summon. If needed, you can also tribute Bow-Wow-Bark to add the Rocksies and Dropsies in your Graveyard to your hand to make space on the board or to ensure the materials can be re-used the following turn. In many instances, however, you will be simply using these cards, once they’re in the Graveyard, as material for Block Dragon.

This guide aims to offer a brief introduction to the Adamancipator deck. Ultimately, due to its random nature, it’s a deck that requires deep understanding of your cards in order to master. This has the benefit of making it an unpredictable deck for your opponent to counter as they may not know what play is coming next. The potential of this deck to summon multiple powerful negation Extra Deck monsters like Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess, Borreload Savage Dragon and more within a single turn can shut your opponent down, and is part of what makes this such a powerful and difficult deck to play against.

If you’d like to try another deck out, why not check out our guide to the Lyrilusc Tri-Brigade deck, or our guide to the best structure decks currently played within Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.