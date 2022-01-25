Want to know more about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs? Secret packs are special, time-limited packs that you can unlock in the store. However, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel doesn’t do a great job of explaining how you unlock these secret packs or what they are for. Fortunately, we have all the answers.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs, including what they are and how to unlock more of them.

What are secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?

When you get a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, you get a key that unlocks a secret pack that you can buy in the store. These secret packs are special packs that are related to the SR or UR card’s archetype. For example, if you just got a Blue Eyes White Dragon Monster in a pack, you’d unlock the Azure in the Ivory secret pack in the store. When you unlock a secret pack, it is available for 24 hours. After this time, you’ll need to find an SR or UR card of the same archetype again if you want to unlock the same secret pack.

Secret packs contain 8 cards. Half of these cards will be any card that you’d usually obtain in a Master Pack (Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel’s standard card packs), while the other half will come from the specific secret pack’s featured card list. These featured cards are usually selected to give you more cards that you can use to build a deck and strategy around the related archetype. If you want to see the featured cards that you could pull in a pack, select the secret pack that you want to buy in the store and then press on the featured cards button.

When you unlock a secret pack, you will not automatically get the pack. Instead, you unlock it in the store for 24 hours, where you can then buy the pack for 100 gems. As usual, you can buy a bundle of 10 packs for 1000 gems, which guarantees at least one Super Rare card.

How to unlock more secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

If you want to unlock more secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, you’ll need to get Super Rare or Ultra Rare cards to get more keys. When you get a SR or UR card, either from card crafting or a pack, you’ll unlock the related secret pack in the store. If you want to buy some packs and hopefully pull a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card, you should check out our guide on how to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you’d rather craft a specific SR or UR card and get its related secret pack (which is useful if you have a specific deck in mind that you want to build), take a look at our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel card crafting guide. There are also plenty of other ways to get more cards if you don't want to buy packs or craft cards, so you can just keep duelling and cross your fingers for a SR or UR card when you win.

Every Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret pack

Here is a full list of every Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret pack with their respective archetypes:

Secret Pack Archetypes A Song of Zephyr and Petals Melodious | Windwitch Abyssal Underworld Zombie World | Vendread | Wight Advanced Warriors Dracoslayer | Igknight | Majespecter | Dinomist | Amorphage AI Omniscience @Ignister Altered Heraldry Heraldic Beast | CXyz Artistic Angel The Weather | Solfachord Astral Trinity of Gods Nordic Awakening of the Ancients Artifact | Guardian Beasts of the Inferno Volcanic | Hazy Flame Beloved Dolls Madolche | Doll Monster Blazing Fortitude Salamangreat Blazing Warriors Battlin' Boxer | Heroic Blooming in Adversity Aroma | Rikka Bujin's Vault of Heaven Bujin Captivating Curtain Call Performapal Celestial Dragon and Bear Drytron | Ursarctic Cell "A" Corruption Alien Champions of Hope Utopia | ZW - Champions of Salvation Tellarknight | Constellar Colossal Mech Gimmick Puppet | Number 9: Dyson Sphere Combatants of Flame Laval Cosmic Mechanical Entities Krawler | Mekk-Knight | Knightmare | World Legacy Counterswing Mages Magician Cross-Dimensional Contracts D/D Crystal Septenary Crystal Beast Curse of the Serpent Venom | Reptillianne Cyber City Guardians Virtual World | Tindangle Darkest Magics Dark Magician Deceitful Wings of Darkness Darklord | Forbidden Denizens of Sacred Tree Grove Naturia Destiny's Sorceress Fortune Fairy | Fortune Lady | Prediction Princess Devastation Regenerated Scrap Digital Bugs in Cyberspace Digital Bug Draconic Resplendence Odd-Eyes | Performapal Dragon Luster Starry Knight | Dragonmald | Felgrand Dragon Spirit Yany Zing | Tenyi Dragon Knight Gorge Dragunity Dreadnought Advance Infinitrack | Train Echo Chamber Nation Dogmatika | Tri-Brigade | Springans Electrilyrical Appliancer | Batteryman Electron Illusions Altergeist | Evil Twin Elemental Exchanges Genex Emblazoned Armor Vylon Emerging Monstrosity Recon! Danger! | Kaiju Enchanted Threads of Shade Shaddoll | Zefra Essence of Flora and Ocean Trickstar | Marincess Exquisite Jet-Black Rose Rose Fabled Gods Fabled Fiendish Encounter Magical Musket | Burning Abyss Fiendish Playthings Fluffal Fires of This World and The Next Mayakashi | Shiranui Forest Friends Melffy | Mystical Beast of the Forest Forgotten City Dwellers Atlantean | Mermail Futuristic Creatures T.G. Galaxy War B.E.S. | Kozmo Gargantuan Gears Ancient Gear Glacial Seal Ice Barrier Glory on Wings Harpie Gods of Abyss and Arcadia Hieratic | Ogdoadic Great Shogun's Rule Six Samurai Guardian of Kings Gravekeepers Guardians of Fire Fire Fist Guardians of the Sacred Sky The Agent | The Sanctuary in the Sky | Parshath | Solemn Guided by the Noble Knight Noble Knight | Infernoble Knight | Noble Arms Hand of Fate Arcana Force | Flower Cardian Immortal Royalty Vampire | Eldlich Immovable Samurai Superheavy Samurai Impending Assassination Timelord | Meklord Indomitable Knights The Phantom Knights | Supreme King Inevitability of Chaos Black Luster Soldier | Chaos Insect Metamorphosis Inzektor | Battlewasp Interdimensional Interlopers Dream Mirror | Nemeses | Metaphys Invaders from Outer Space Worm | Graydle Invulnerable Iron Wings Raidraptor Iron Core Synthetics Ko'aka Meiru Justice Before Attribute Ally of Justice | Flamvell Justice from Light Lightsworn Knowledge of the Mythlords Endymion | Mythical Beast Legends of Old Ancient Warriors | Fairy Tale | Fairy Tail Life Finds a Way Evol | Myutant Life Force Control System Qli | Infernoid Magnificence of Angels Valkyrie Mastery of the Grimoire Prophecy Miraculous Advent Megalith | Herald | Impcantation | Ritual Monsters Mischievous Specters Ghostrick Monster Overdrive Armed Dragon | LV Moonlit Avian Dance Lunalight | Lyrilusc Mother Nature's Snare Traptrix | Hole Natural Selection Cubic | Predaplant Nebula Cyclone Photon | Galaxy Neo Space Comrades Neo-Spacian | Elemental HERO Number Recall Number | Numeron Onomatopair-Up Zubaba | Gagaga | Gogogo | Dododo Pearlescent Cyber Dragons Cyber Dragon | Cyberdark Pledge of Sword X-Saber | Poker Knights Piercing Winds Simorgh | Mist Valley | Yosenju Prank Panic! Prank-Kids | Ojama | Duston Prehistoric Beast Advance Dinosaur | Jurrac Primordial Rising Fossil | Paleozoic | Triamid Pyroxene Relinquished Gem-Knight | Adamancipator Rapid Aircraft Advancement Mecha Phantom Beast | Machina Rites of the Mirrorworld Gishki | Nekroz Roaring Thunder Thunder Dragon | Watt Roid Nexus Roid Roused from Destruction Nephthys | Fire King | Unchained Rulers of Darkness Dark World | Lair of Darkness | Virus Rulers of the Deep Umi | Phantasm Spiral Savage Crimson Dragon Resonator | Red Dragon Archfiend Scientific Analysis Magnet Warrior | Bonding | Chemicritter Scrap Iron Soldiers Junk | Warrior | Synchron Secret Fighters SPYRAL | Super Quant Seedling Soul Fey Sylvan | Sunavalon Seekers of Witchcraft Magistus | Invoked | Witchcrafter Shark's Pride Shark Shifting Gears Geargia | Gadget | Symphonic Warrior Shot Through Fiction Rokket Shrouded Heroes Destiny HERO | Vision HERO Singular Strike Overthrow Sky Striker | Mathmech Soaring on Darkest Wings Blackwing Soldiers from the Storm Code Talker | Cyberse | Cynet Souls of Sublime Gods Cyber Angel | Shinobird | Dual Avatar Space-Time Transcendents S-Force | Time Thief | PSY-Frame Spiritual Mastery Charmer Stardust Ties Synchron | Stardust Star-Studded Futures Crusadia | Orcust | World Legacy Supernatural Elements Monarch | Elementsaber Sword of the Seventh One Star Seraph | Umbral Horror Synchro Mode Change /Assault Mode | Fusion Monsters that require Synchro Monsters Terra Firma Transcendants Earthbound Immortal | Malefic The Azure in the Ivory Blue-Eyes The Cerise in the Ebony Red-Eyes The Cost of Dark Powers Evil Eye | Archfiend The Darkness Amuses Amazement | Abyss Actor The First Heroes Elemental HERO The Great Olds Egyptian God, Exodia The Hidden Arts Ninja The Infinite Void Infernity Those who Stand Against Kings Metalfoes | Crystron | Zoodiac Three-Strike Success Gouki | Dinowrestler Ties to Mother Nature Gusto | Ritual Beast Timeworn Legacies Chronomaly Toontastic Toon | Relinquished Tournament Athletes U.A. | F.A. Traditions of Trickery Karakuri | Gizmek Transfigured Heroes Evil HERO | Masked HERO | Xtra HERO Transforming Tech Morphtronic Valiant Gladiator Beasts Gladiator Beast Vessels of Freedom Fur Hire | Plunder Patroll Warp-Speed Toys Speedroid Warriors of Legend Gaia the Fierce Knight | Buster Blader Warriors Unite! Amazoness | War Rock Wind-Up Soldiers Wind-Up | Deskbot World Cloaked in Magical Power Sacred Beast | Wicked God | Entity | Yubel Worthy Adversaries Subterror | Generaider Yearning Evil Body Iswarm

That’s everything you need to know about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs. If you've pulled a cool card from a secret pack and want to show it to your friend in a duel, take a look at our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel crossplay guide to duel across platforms. If you're waiting to play on an IOS or Android device, check out our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile release guide.