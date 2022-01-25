Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs: what are secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?Learn more about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs
Want to know more about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs? Secret packs are special, time-limited packs that you can unlock in the store. However, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel doesn’t do a great job of explaining how you unlock these secret packs or what they are for. Fortunately, we have all the answers.
Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs, including what they are and how to unlock more of them.
What are secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?
When you get a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, you get a key that unlocks a secret pack that you can buy in the store. These secret packs are special packs that are related to the SR or UR card’s archetype. For example, if you just got a Blue Eyes White Dragon Monster in a pack, you’d unlock the Azure in the Ivory secret pack in the store. When you unlock a secret pack, it is available for 24 hours. After this time, you’ll need to find an SR or UR card of the same archetype again if you want to unlock the same secret pack.
Secret packs contain 8 cards. Half of these cards will be any card that you’d usually obtain in a Master Pack (Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel’s standard card packs), while the other half will come from the specific secret pack’s featured card list. These featured cards are usually selected to give you more cards that you can use to build a deck and strategy around the related archetype. If you want to see the featured cards that you could pull in a pack, select the secret pack that you want to buy in the store and then press on the featured cards button.
When you unlock a secret pack, you will not automatically get the pack. Instead, you unlock it in the store for 24 hours, where you can then buy the pack for 100 gems. As usual, you can buy a bundle of 10 packs for 1000 gems, which guarantees at least one Super Rare card.
How to unlock more secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel
If you want to unlock more secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, you’ll need to get Super Rare or Ultra Rare cards to get more keys. When you get a SR or UR card, either from card crafting or a pack, you’ll unlock the related secret pack in the store. If you want to buy some packs and hopefully pull a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card, you should check out our guide on how to get more gems in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you’d rather craft a specific SR or UR card and get its related secret pack (which is useful if you have a specific deck in mind that you want to build), take a look at our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel card crafting guide. There are also plenty of other ways to get more cards if you don't want to buy packs or craft cards, so you can just keep duelling and cross your fingers for a SR or UR card when you win.
Every Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret pack
Here is a full list of every Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret pack with their respective archetypes:
|Secret Pack
|Archetypes
|A Song of Zephyr and Petals
|Melodious | Windwitch
|Abyssal Underworld
|Zombie World | Vendread | Wight
|Advanced Warriors
|Dracoslayer | Igknight | Majespecter | Dinomist | Amorphage
|AI Omniscience
|@Ignister
|Altered Heraldry
|Heraldic Beast | CXyz
|Artistic Angel
|The Weather | Solfachord
|Astral Trinity of Gods
|Nordic
|Awakening of the Ancients
|Artifact | Guardian
|Beasts of the Inferno
|Volcanic | Hazy Flame
|Beloved Dolls
|Madolche | Doll Monster
|Blazing Fortitude
|Salamangreat
|Blazing Warriors
|Battlin' Boxer | Heroic
|Blooming in Adversity
|Aroma | Rikka
|Bujin's Vault of Heaven
|Bujin
|Captivating Curtain Call
|Performapal
|Celestial Dragon and Bear
|Drytron | Ursarctic
|Cell "A" Corruption
|Alien
|Champions of Hope
|Utopia | ZW -
|Champions of Salvation
|Tellarknight | Constellar
|Colossal Mech
|Gimmick Puppet | Number 9: Dyson Sphere
|Combatants of Flame
|Laval
|Cosmic Mechanical Entities
|Krawler | Mekk-Knight | Knightmare | World Legacy
|Counterswing Mages
|Magician
|Cross-Dimensional Contracts
|D/D
|Crystal Septenary
|Crystal Beast
|Curse of the Serpent
|Venom | Reptillianne
|Cyber City Guardians
|Virtual World | Tindangle
|Darkest Magics
|Dark Magician
|Deceitful Wings of Darkness
|Darklord | Forbidden
|Denizens of Sacred Tree Grove
|Naturia
|Destiny's Sorceress
|Fortune Fairy | Fortune Lady | Prediction Princess
|Devastation Regenerated
|Scrap
|Digital Bugs in Cyberspace
|Digital Bug
|Draconic Resplendence
|Odd-Eyes | Performapal
|Dragon Luster
|Starry Knight | Dragonmald | Felgrand
|Dragon Spirit
|Yany Zing | Tenyi
|Dragon Knight Gorge
|Dragunity
|Dreadnought Advance
|Infinitrack | Train
|Echo Chamber Nation
|Dogmatika | Tri-Brigade | Springans
|Electrilyrical
|Appliancer | Batteryman
|Electron Illusions
|Altergeist | Evil Twin
|Elemental Exchanges
|Genex
|Emblazoned Armor
|Vylon
|Emerging Monstrosity Recon!
|Danger! | Kaiju
|Enchanted Threads of Shade
|Shaddoll | Zefra
|Essence of Flora and Ocean
|Trickstar | Marincess
|Exquisite Jet-Black Rose
|Rose
|Fabled Gods
|Fabled
|Fiendish Encounter
|Magical Musket | Burning Abyss
|Fiendish Playthings
|Fluffal
|Fires of This World and The Next
|Mayakashi | Shiranui
|Forest Friends
|Melffy | Mystical Beast of the Forest
|Forgotten City Dwellers
|Atlantean | Mermail
|Futuristic Creatures
|T.G.
|Galaxy War
|B.E.S. | Kozmo
|Gargantuan Gears
|Ancient Gear
|Glacial Seal
|Ice Barrier
|Glory on Wings
|Harpie
|Gods of Abyss and Arcadia
|Hieratic | Ogdoadic
|Great Shogun's Rule
|Six Samurai
|Guardian of Kings
|Gravekeepers
|Guardians of Fire
|Fire Fist
|Guardians of the Sacred Sky
|The Agent | The Sanctuary in the Sky | Parshath | Solemn
|Guided by the Noble Knight
|Noble Knight | Infernoble Knight | Noble Arms
|Hand of Fate
|Arcana Force | Flower Cardian
|Immortal Royalty
|Vampire | Eldlich
|Immovable Samurai
|Superheavy Samurai
|Impending Assassination
|Timelord | Meklord
|Indomitable Knights
|The Phantom Knights | Supreme King
|Inevitability of Chaos
|Black Luster Soldier | Chaos
|Insect Metamorphosis
|Inzektor | Battlewasp
|Interdimensional Interlopers
|Dream Mirror | Nemeses | Metaphys
|Invaders from Outer Space
|Worm | Graydle
|Invulnerable Iron Wings
|Raidraptor
|Iron Core Synthetics
|Ko'aka Meiru
|Justice Before Attribute
|Ally of Justice | Flamvell
|Justice from Light
|Lightsworn
|Knowledge of the Mythlords
|Endymion | Mythical Beast
|Legends of Old
|Ancient Warriors | Fairy Tale | Fairy Tail
|Life Finds a Way
|Evol | Myutant
|Life Force Control System
|Qli | Infernoid
|Magnificence of Angels
|Valkyrie
|Mastery of the Grimoire
|Prophecy
|Miraculous Advent
|Megalith | Herald | Impcantation | Ritual Monsters
|Mischievous Specters
|Ghostrick
|Monster Overdrive
|Armed Dragon | LV
|Moonlit Avian Dance
|Lunalight | Lyrilusc
|Mother Nature's Snare
|Traptrix | Hole
|Natural Selection
|Cubic | Predaplant
|Nebula Cyclone
|Photon | Galaxy
|Neo Space Comrades
|Neo-Spacian | Elemental HERO
|Number Recall
|Number | Numeron
|Onomatopair-Up
|Zubaba | Gagaga | Gogogo | Dododo
|Pearlescent Cyber Dragons
|Cyber Dragon | Cyberdark
|Pledge of Sword
|X-Saber | Poker Knights
|Piercing Winds
|Simorgh | Mist Valley | Yosenju
|Prank Panic!
|Prank-Kids | Ojama | Duston
|Prehistoric Beast Advance
|Dinosaur | Jurrac
|Primordial Rising
|Fossil | Paleozoic | Triamid
|Pyroxene Relinquished
|Gem-Knight | Adamancipator
|Rapid Aircraft Advancement
|Mecha Phantom Beast | Machina
|Rites of the Mirrorworld
|Gishki | Nekroz
|Roaring Thunder
|Thunder Dragon | Watt
|Roid Nexus
|Roid
|Roused from Destruction
|Nephthys | Fire King | Unchained
|Rulers of Darkness
|Dark World | Lair of Darkness | Virus
|Rulers of the Deep
|Umi | Phantasm Spiral
|Savage Crimson Dragon
|Resonator | Red Dragon Archfiend
|Scientific Analysis
|Magnet Warrior | Bonding | Chemicritter
|Scrap Iron Soldiers
|Junk | Warrior | Synchron
|Secret Fighters
|SPYRAL | Super Quant
|Seedling Soul Fey
|Sylvan | Sunavalon
|Seekers of Witchcraft
|Magistus | Invoked | Witchcrafter
|Shark's Pride
|Shark
|Shifting Gears
|Geargia | Gadget | Symphonic Warrior
|Shot Through Fiction
|Rokket
|Shrouded Heroes
|Destiny HERO | Vision HERO
|Singular Strike Overthrow
|Sky Striker | Mathmech
|Soaring on Darkest Wings
|Blackwing
|Soldiers from the Storm
|Code Talker | Cyberse | Cynet
|Souls of Sublime Gods
|Cyber Angel | Shinobird | Dual Avatar
|Space-Time Transcendents
|S-Force | Time Thief | PSY-Frame
|Spiritual Mastery
|Charmer
|Stardust Ties
|Synchron | Stardust
|Star-Studded Futures
|Crusadia | Orcust | World Legacy
|Supernatural Elements
|Monarch | Elementsaber
|Sword of the Seventh One
|Star Seraph | Umbral Horror
|Synchro Mode Change
|/Assault Mode | Fusion Monsters that require Synchro Monsters
|Terra Firma Transcendants
|Earthbound Immortal | Malefic
|The Azure in the Ivory
|Blue-Eyes
|The Cerise in the Ebony
|Red-Eyes
|The Cost of Dark Powers
|Evil Eye | Archfiend
|The Darkness Amuses
|Amazement | Abyss Actor
|The First Heroes
|Elemental HERO
|The Great Olds
|Egyptian God, Exodia
|The Hidden Arts
|Ninja
|The Infinite Void
|Infernity
|Those who Stand Against Kings
|Metalfoes | Crystron | Zoodiac
|Three-Strike Success
|Gouki | Dinowrestler
|Ties to Mother Nature
|Gusto | Ritual Beast
|Timeworn Legacies
|Chronomaly
|Toontastic
|Toon | Relinquished
|Tournament Athletes
|U.A. | F.A.
|Traditions of Trickery
|Karakuri | Gizmek
|Transfigured Heroes
|Evil HERO | Masked HERO | Xtra HERO
|Transforming Tech
|Morphtronic
|Valiant Gladiator Beasts
|Gladiator Beast
|Vessels of Freedom
|Fur Hire | Plunder Patroll
|Warp-Speed Toys
|Speedroid
|Warriors of Legend
|Gaia the Fierce Knight | Buster Blader
|Warriors Unite!
|Amazoness | War Rock
|Wind-Up Soldiers
|Wind-Up | Deskbot
|World Cloaked in Magical Power
|Sacred Beast | Wicked God | Entity | Yubel
|Worthy Adversaries
|Subterror | Generaider
|Yearning Evil Body
|Iswarm
