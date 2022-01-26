Want to know which cards are forbidden or limited in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? As is the case with most card games, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has a substantial list of Forbidden, Limited, and Semi-Limited cards. Forbidden cards are completely banned from competitive play, usually because they break the game by making it too easy or making large swathes of cards redundant. You can use Limited and Semi-Limited cards, but they’re restricted, meaning you might only be able to use one or two copies in your deck, rather than the usual three.

Below, we’ll cover which cards are Forbidden, Limited, and Semi-Limited in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, so that you know which cards you can use when constructing a meta deck.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel forbidden and limited cards list

Restricted cards are split into three categories in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Forbidden, Limited, and Semi-Limited. As mentioned above, Forbidden cards are completely banned. Limited and Semi-Limited cards are legal, but have slight restrictions. If a card is Limited, you can only use one copy of that card in your deck. With Semi-Limited cards, you can use two copies.

These restrictions apply to the Standard format. Standard format is a regulation that covers which cards you can legally use in competitive matches, such as Ranked duels. This list applies across all platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and the Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile version that's set to launch later this year. If this all sounds a bit complex, check out our guide to the best starter decks in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel to take things back to basics.

Below, you can find the full list of Semi-Limited, Limited, and Forbidden cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel:

Semi-Limited cards:

Scapegoat (Spell)

Destiny HERO - Malicious (Monster)

Super Polymerization (Spell)

The Beginning Of The End (Spell)

Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon (Monster)

Emergency Teleport (Spell)

Mask Change II (Spell)

PSY-Framegear Gamma (Monster)

Magical Meltdown (Spell)

Harmonizing Magician (Monster)

Souleating Oviraptor (Monster)

Called By The Grave (Spell)

Sky Striker Mobilize - Engage! (Spell)

Sky Striker Mecha - Widow Anchor (Spell)

Thunder Dragonroar (Monster)

Danger!? Jackalope? (Monster)

Memories Of Hope (Spell)

Cursed Eldland (Spell)

Limited cards:

Right Leg Of The Forbidden One (Monster)

Left Leg Of The Forbidden One (Monster)

Right Arm Of The Forbidden One (Monster)

Left Arm Of The Forbidden One (Monster)

Exodia The Forbidden One (Monster)

Raigeki (Spell)

Cyber-Stein (Monster)

Morphing Jar (Monster)

Harpie's Feather Duster (Spell)

Card Destruction (Spell)

Monster Reborn (Spell)

Imperial Order (Trap)

Foolish Burial (Spell)

Reinforcement Of The Army (Spell)

Terraforming (Spell)

Night Assailant (Monster)

Gold Sarcophagus (Spell)

Instant Fusion (Spell)

Armageddon Knight (Monster)

One For One (Spell)

Gateway Of The Six (Spell)

Genex Ally Birdman (Monster)

Irishula, Dragon Of The Ice Barrier (Monster)

Infernity Launcher (Spell)

Vanity's Emptiness (Trap)

Blaze Fenix, The Burning Bombardment Bird (Monster)

Divine Wind Of Mist Valley (Spell)

T.G. Hyper Librarian (Monster)

One Day Of Peace (Spell)

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity (Monster)

Tempest, Dragon Ruler Of Storms (Monster)

Luster Pendulum, The Dracoslayer (Monster)

Brilliant Fusion (Spell)

Speedroid Terrortop (Monster)

PSY-Framelord Omega (Monster)

ABC-Dragon Buster (Monster)

Toadally Awesome (Monster)

SPYRAL Quik-Fix (Monster)

Zoodiac Drident (Monster)

Astrograph Sorcerer (Monster)

Chronograph Sorcerer (Monster)

Double Iris Magician (Monster)

Predaplant Ophrys Scorpion (Monster)

Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm (Monster)

True King Of All Calamities (Monster)

Dragonic Diagram (Spell)

Trickstar Light Stage (Spell)

Trickstar Reincarnation (Trap)

Metaverse (Trap)

Saryuja Skull Dread (Monster)

Altergeist Multifaker (Monster)

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite (Monster)

Crystron Halqifibrax (Monster)

Red Reboot (Trap)

Sky Striker Ace - Kagari (Monster)

Sky Striker Mecha - Hornet Drones (Spell)

Dinowrestler Pankratops (Monster)

Orcust Harp Horror (Monster)

Thunder Dragonhawk (Monster)

Thunder Dragon Colossus (Monster)

Galatea, The Orcust Automaton (Monster)

Salamangreat Gazelle (Monster)

Predaplant Verte Anaconda (Monster)

Girsu, The Orcust Mekk-Knight (Monster)

Nadir Servant (Spell)

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder (Monster)

Forbidden cards:

Cannon Soldier (Monster)

Graceful Charity (Spell)

Pot Of Greed (Spell)

Ultimate Offering (Trap)

Change Of Heart (Spell)

Last Will (Spell)

Heavy Storm (Spell)

Snatch Steal (Spell)

Confiscation (Spell)

Delinquent Duo (Spell)

The Forceful Sentry (Spell)

Giant Trunade (Spell)

Painful Choice (Spell)

Cyber Jar (Monster)

Premature Burial (Spell)

Time Seal (Trap)

Card Of Safe Return (Spell)

Cold Wave (Spell)

Amazoness Archer (Monster)

Fiber Jar (Monster)

Yata-Garasu (Monster)

Royal Oppression (Trap)

Last Turn (Trap)

Mirage Of Nightmare (Spell)

Trap Dustshoot (Trap)

Toon Cannon Soldier (Monster)

Metamorphosis (Spell)

Magical Scientist (Monster)

Mass Driver (Spell)

Butterfly Dagger - Elma (Spell)

Dimension Fusion (Spell)

Self-Destruct Button (Trap)

Sixth Sense (Trap)

Return From The Different Dimension (Trap)

Magical Explosion (Trap)

Divine Sword - Phoenix Blade (Spell)

Dandylion (Monster)

Life Equalizer (Trap)

Grinder Golem (Monster)

Cannon Soldier MK-2 (Monster)

Substitoad (Monster)

Mind Master (Monster)

Tempest Magician (Monster)

Ancient Fairy Dragon (Monster)

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis (Monster)

Fishborg Blaster (Monster)

Level Eater (Monster)

Djinn Releaser Of Rituals (Monster)

The Tyrant Neptune (Monster)

Glow-Up Bulb (Monster)

Wind-Up Hunter (Monster)

Lavalval Chain (Monster)

Number 16: Shock Master (Monster)

M-X-Saber Invoker (Monster)

Eclipse Wyvern (Monster)

Redox, Dragon Ruler Of Boulders (Monster)

Tidal, Dragon Ruler Of Waterfalls (Monster)

Blaster, Dragon Ruler Of Infernos (Monster)

Spellbook Of Judgement (Spell)

Soul Charge (Spell)

Blackwing - Steam The Cloak (Monster)

Elder Entity Norden (Monster)

Outer Entity Azathot (Monster)

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon (Monster)

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus (Monster)

Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL (Monster)

Performage Plushfire (Monster)

Majespecter Unicorn - Kirin (Monster)

Performapal Monkeyboard (Monster)

Gandora-X The Dragon Of Demolition (Monster)

Blackwing - Gofu The Vague Shadow (Monster)

Zoodiac Ratpier (Monster)

Zoodiac Broadbull (Monster)

Zoodiac Barrage (Spell)

Master Peace, The True Dracoslaying King (Monster)

Set Rotation (Spell)

Summon Sorceress (Monster)

Knightmare Mermaid (Monster)

Knightmare Goblin (Monster)

Topologic Gumblar Dragon (Monster)

Guardragon Elpy (Monster)

Guardragon Agarpain (Monster)

Ib The World Chalice Justiciar (Monster)

Mystic Mine (Spell)

Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon (Monster)

Linkross (Monster)

That’s everything you need to know about Forbidden, Limited, and Semi-Limited cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. If you want to get more cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, make sure you know how to get more gems so that you can buy lots of packs. If you pull a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card, you will unlock Secret Packs, which you can also purchase in the store. If you’d rather find a specific card, check out our guide on how to craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. When you’ve built a deck, take a look at our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel crossplay guide to see how you can duel friends across platforms.