Apex Legends Revenant guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Revenant is a strong contender for the coolest-looking character in Apex Legends. Does his abilities match his intimidating physique? That depends on how and when you use them. Follow the top tips in our Apex Legends Revenant guide to learn everything you need to know to dominate Season 7 as the Synthetic Nightmare himself.

Apex Legends Revenant guide: strengths & weaknesses

The first thing to understand about Revenant is that if you’re not prepared to play aggressively, then you’re going to waste his skills. His Tactical and Ultimate, as you’ll see, are both time-sensitive and require you to really hunt down and pressure enemies in order to capitalise on your advantage. So don’t waste any time dilly-dallying – and the same goes for allies of a Revenant. If he pops down his Totem or throws a Silence, that’s the very second you need to start pushing the enemy.

Much like Octane, Revenant is a fairly mobile character in firefights, but on a smaller scale. His Passive allows you to crouch-strafe at a much higher speed while firing than any other Legend can hope to achieve. And with the ability to climb higher than other Legends and reach unexpected places, a good Revenant can also become a very effective flanker.

The real danger with Revenant is improper use of his abilities. This skillset is filled with game-changers, but they’re easy to misuse or waste if you (and your team) are not prepared.

Revenant abilities overview

Now let’s take a closer look at Revenant’s three abilities, and how to use each one effectively.

Stalker (Passive) You crouch-walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Silence (Tactical) Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 20 seconds.

Death Totem (Ultimate) Drop a totem that protects users from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem. Armor is deactivated during Death Protection.



Passive ability: Stalker

The most straightforward and uninteresting of Revenant’s abilities is also one of his greatest assets. Stalker ramps up Revenant’s crouch-walk and crouch-strafe speed to non-crouching levels, whether you’re aiming down sights or not. And that means you can do some pretty intense crouch-strafing during firefights to make yourself as small and fast-moving a target as we’ve yet seen in the Apex Games.

Stalker also allows Revenant to climb about twice the height of any other Legend before losing your grip. This gives Revenant a similar aptitude for reaching unexpected places and flanking enemies to Legends such as Pathfinder and Horizon.

Here are our top Stalker Passive tips for Revenant:

Learn to strafe! There is no Legend more effective when it comes to strafing, because Revenant’s passive allows him to crouch-strafe with no movement penalty.

Crouch-walk while healing up to make yourself a smaller, more agile target.

Tactical ability: Silence

Revenant’s Tactical comes in the form of a throwable projectile like a grenade, which deals minor damage (around 10 damage, it seems) but more importantly suspends the use of all enemy active abilities (and some passive abilities) within its area of effect.

Here are our top Silence Tactical tips for Revenant:

Like Bangalore’s Smoke Launcher, Revenant’s Silence is thrown with his off-hand, which means you can use it while reloading, healing, shooting, or anything else.

There is a significant visual effect to being silenced which can obscure the screens of enemies. This makes Silence a powerful zoning tool, because not many Legends will want to push through the Silence.

Throw Silence in front of a doorway, or even hide behind it. The device won’t absorb any damage, but it will block the enemy’s view of you.

Silence affects certain Passive abilities as well, including Lifeline’s Passive revive.

The thrown projectile can be shot down by a Wattson Interception Pylon, so be wary when up against an enemy team with a Wattson.

Ultimate ability: Death Totem

When you deploy Revenant’s Ultimate, a glowing totem will drop in front of you over about a second or so. It’ll stick around for 30 seconds, during which time you and your allies can interact with it in order to enter “shadow form”. There’s a lot to unpack here, so I’m gonna make things simpler by dividing all the effects and consequences of using this Ultimate into pros and cons:

Ultimate pros:

When you would otherwise be dealt a killing blow while in shadow form, you’ll instead zip back to the Totem with 1 HP.

Despite only taking health damage, while in shadow form you are immune to the bonus damage inflicted by Hammerpoint Rounds (check out our Apex Legends attachments guide for more info).

You can use any Death Totem once, regardless of whether it was placed by you, an ally, or an enemy.

Ultimate cons:

Any damage you take is dealt directly to your health, bypassing your shields.

You cannot use healing items while in shadow form.

If you stray too far from the Totem or the Totem is destroyed (which can happen very quickly, as it only has 100 Health), you will exit shadow form.

The effect of the Totem can be hard countered by damage that bypasses shields, such as the Ring, or Caustic’s Nox Gas.

In general, you should place down your Totem out of sight, but as close as possible to where the fighting will take place. Coordinate your use of the Totem, and push immediately. This is your chance to be aggressive, so make the most of it.

Oh, and make sure you have full shields before you use the Totem, otherwise you’ll be in a bad spot when your shadow form ends.

Revenant hitbox vs other Legends

Apex Legends characters all have differently sized hitboxes, a fact which caused a bit of controversy in the early days of the battle royale. Nowadays, the discrepancies in hitbox size are addressed by two additional Passives shared out among several Legends:

Fortified is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets.

is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets. Low Profile is for the smaller, harder to hit Legends (Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, and Wattson) and makes them take 5% more damage from all sources.

Revenant’s frame is rather tall and slender, similar to Pathfinder and Loba. The result is that he is actually harder to hit than some Legends his size, which is why until recently he was given the Low Profile perk alongside the likes of Wraith and Lifeline. But now he has no such downside, so his hitbox is looking pretty positive.

How to play Revenant – top tips and tricks

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Revenant.

Be aggressive! At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Revenant is all about using your abilities to be as aggressive as possible. Don’t waste your Silence or your Death Totem by placing it down and then hesitating.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Revenant is all about using your abilities to be as aggressive as possible. Don’t waste your Silence or your Death Totem by placing it down and then hesitating. Don’t stray too far from your teammates. Just like Octane and Pathfinder, Revenant’s mobility means you will often be tempted to split off from your teammates, whether in a firefight or while looting. Try to resist the urge to stray too far, because while Revenant is a good flanker and a powerful Legend, he can still be easily picked off if he comes up against a whole team while on his own.

Just like Octane and Pathfinder, Revenant’s mobility means you will often be tempted to split off from your teammates, whether in a firefight or while looting. Try to resist the urge to stray too far, because while Revenant is a good flanker and a powerful Legend, he can still be easily picked off if he comes up against a whole team while on his own. Communicate your intentions clearly. Both Revenant’s active abilities require a fair amount of planning to use properly, and they’ll go to waste unless your team is ready to back you up with a good push towards the enemy. Communicate your plan clearly to your teammates before enacting it.

Both Revenant’s active abilities require a fair amount of planning to use properly, and they’ll go to waste unless your team is ready to back you up with a good push towards the enemy. Communicate your plan clearly to your teammates before enacting it. Learn to crouch-strafe. As I mentioned, Revenant’s Passive is at the end of the day his greatest strength, and certainly the best Passive of any Legend we’ve seen. Make the most of his amazing strafing abilities by practicing, both in the firing range and in World’s Edge. Try to keep your movements as quick and unpredictable as possible.

I think that’s as good a moment as any to wrap up this Apex Legends Revenant guide. Hopefully you’ve learned a thing or two – and if you’re after more invaluable knowledge on other Legends, be sure to check out our Apex Legends characters guide.