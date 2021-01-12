Best FFAR 1 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The FFAR 1 is a super fast-firing assault rifle which can output a great deal of damage when in the right hands. Of course, like with any fast-firing rifle, you’ll need to get good at aiming this thing at long-ranged targets, but once you do, the FFAR 1 will completely ruin the enemy’s day. Without further ado then, here’s the best FFAR 1 loadout for Warzone.

On this page:

Best FFAR 1 loadout in Warzone

Here’s my favourite attachment loadout for the FFAR 1 in Warzone. Remember, it’s kitted out for Warzone here, hence the extended mags and long barrel, as well as the suppressor to keep you from alerting enemies on their radar. With the super-speedy fire rate of the FFAR 1, you’ll boast a strong time-to-kill if you’re hitting all your shots, but this becomes much harder at longer ranges. With all that in mind, this is my favourite FFAR 1 class:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 21.2” Ranger

Optic: Visiontech 2.0x (or preferred optic)

Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

The optic can be switched out for whichever one works best for you – that’s the most subjective part of any loadout. Of course, there’s always the option to forgo a scope entirely, and if you do this then you’ll be able to add an extra attachment onto your FFAR. If you do this, I’d recommend the Airborne Elastic Wrap, as it helps you snap onto targets faster when walking and reduces flinch, which is extremely important in Warzone when your recoil is already pretty high.

The 21.2” Ranger barrel increases your bullet velocity, which is pretty vital for all Assault Rifles in Warzone, particularly the ones transferred over from Cold War. This attachment will boost your ability to hit your shots at range, and will get you a lot of kills on its own once you’re used to using it.

The 50 Round Fast Mag is a must with this gun. Fast reload is ideal, because 50 rounds is still pretty small with such a fast fire rate. The largest mag possible is what we’re after here though, since it takes quite a few shots to kill and if you’re up against enemies with a lot of armour, you’ll need all the bullets you can spray to finish them off.

Finally, we’re going for the Agency Suppressor to keep you off the minimap, and the Field Agent Grip which will reduce your recoil to a more manageable level.

Secondary weapon

If you’ve gone for Overkill as a perk, get yourself a solid secondary weapon. My favourite is the Mac 10, as it’ll completely shred at close ranges, but if you want longer range firepower instead, kit out a TW3 – Tundra or HDR to pick off enemies across the map. It really depends on your style of play, so pick up a couple decent guns and adjust to how your current game is going.

If you feel like you need the Ghost perk immediately, then chuck on a Renetti or a Modern Warfare RPG-7 instead. You can always switch secondaries later.

Best FFAR 1 loadout with Perks and Equipment

The best Perks and Equipment are vital for your loadout’s success. I personally have a go-to combo:

Perk 1:EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

EOD is a sound choice, as some people will try to flush you out of buildings with Semtex and C4. If this isn’t usually a problem for you, then feel free to try Double Time for a more run-and-gun FFAR strat, or Cold-Blooded to avoid pesky thermal snipers.

The best options for Perk 2 are the same as always. Overkill and Ghost. If you need a good second gun, get Overkill every time, but if you already have one, Ghost protects you from UAVs.

Amped is a great choice for a third perk, since you’ll be changing weapons more often than you expect in Warzone. If you have a sniper and want to quickly swap and follow up with the FFAR, Amped will make this lightning-fast and far easier to succeed with.

C4 got nerfed, but it’s still my favourite piece of lethal equipment. Even when you can’t throw it as far, it’s still brilliant for blowing up enemy vehicles or setting up booby traps. Finally, for your tactical kit, I like Stun Grenades. They’re perfect for slowing down retreating enemies or disorienting them as you barge into their hideout.

Thanks for reading our FFAR 1 guide! That’s not all we have in Warzone though – check out the very best Sniper Rifles in Warzone to use as a secondary, as well as tips on the War Tracks you can play in your vehicles in Warzone.