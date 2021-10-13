Can you play Split Screen co-op in Back 4 Blood? Back 4 Blood harkens back to some classic co-op games like Left 4 Dead, so many of you are probably wondering whether you can hunker down on the sofa and play split screen like you did before.

This guide will let you know whether you can play split screen in Back 4 Blood, so that you can jump into a match, pick up a gun, and start slaying all kinds of zombies and Special Ridden with your friends.

Can you play Back 4 Blood split screen?

Unfortunately, Back 4 Blood doesn’t have a split screen co-op mode. Back 4 Blood only has online multiplayer, so you can’t just plug in two controllers and invite someone over to play under the cover of a cosy blanket fort.

However, Back 4 Blood does have crossplay, so if you and your friends both own a copy of Back 4 Blood, you can team up online regardless of which platforms you play on. That means you should be able to find some way to play together and start fighting back against the undead. Before you jump into a match though, you might want to come up with a strategy for the best characters, cards, and weapons to use as a team. Back 4 Blood can get pretty difficult, so it’s best to go into every match prepared.

That’s everything that you need to know about split screen co-op in Back 4 Blood. Nightmare mode can get pretty hectic, so if you’re trying out the harder difficulty, make sure to check out our list of tips and tricks to help you survive. If you want to unlock more cards and start planning the best build for your character, take a look at our Supply Lines guide. If you're still new to Back 4 Blood, find out how to unlock all Cleaners so that you can play as any character.