Looking for the best DP27 loadout in Warzone? Caldera is finally here and brings with it full-on Vanguard integration into Warzone. There is a mountain of new guns at your disposal, and the DP27 is well-positioned to be one of the top LMGs once the dust settles. The DP27 has solid rate of fire and damage numbers that complement some of the best range in the LMG class. Build this gun for range, and you can crush your matches. Our build will help you get there.

Best DP27 Warzone loadout

Range is what really sets the DP27 apart from its LMG competitors. Here’s the best build to highlight that strength.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 604mm

Kovalevskaya 604mm Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop/li>

M1941 Hand Stop/li> Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Magazine: 7.62x54MMR 105 Round Pans

7.62x54MMR 105 Round Pans Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Stock: ZAC S2M

ZAC S2M Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

We’re starting off as usual with a suppressor muzzle. In this case, the attachment of choice is the MX Silencer, which adds a bit of accuracy on top of the sound suppression. We don’t typically recommend louder muzzles, but you can also go with an F8 Stabilizer for a little bit of extra range. It’s a small bonus though, and we will get plenty of extra range elsewhere; namely, the Kovalevskaya 604mm barrel. This single attachment provides a 60% increase to damage range, something competitors like the MG42 can’t come close to matching. Below that barrel, use an M1941 Hand Stop to get a bit of recoil control. The DP27’s base recoil is pretty manageable, but every extra bit helps over longer ranges.

Next up, pop a ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope on top. Range calls for zoom, and the ZF4 sits at a comfortable 3.5x. The magazine of choice is the 7.62x54MMR 105 Round Pan. This isn’t the largest magazine for an LMG, but 105 rounds should still be enough for most fights. It does slow your reload to a painful seven seconds, but we have a solution (see our choice of proficiency below). As far as ammunition types, the choice here should be Lengthened rounds. That extra bullet velocity is great for all long-range builds and the DP27’s huge range in particular.

Many LMGs get a good chunk of their recoil control from the barrel, but the DP27 misses out on that. Thankfully, we can make up for it with a Rubber Grip, which provides a little extra boost. We’ll get some more horizontal recoil control from the ZAC S2M stock, as well as some much-needed ADS speed. Slow ADS is the DP27’s biggest weakness, so this stock really helps the feel of the build.

For your proficiency, it’s very hard not to take Sleight of Hand to speed up that typically slow LMG reload. You can even go with Discard for even faster reloads on empty magazines, but Sleight of Hand’s wider application makes it more appealing. Finally, use Fully Loaded to top your ammo up when you pick up your DP27 loadout.

Secondary weapon

LMGs are almost always used alongside more mobile, close-range-oriented SMG. Right out of the gate in Pacific Season 1 you will likely find success with the M1928, MP40, and Type 100. If you’re looking for an old comfort pick, both MP5s remain excellent.

That’s everything you need to run Caldera with the DP27! We’ll be updating these guides often once we’ve had more hands-on time with the Pacific, so check back soon for all the latest tweaks. Until then, catch up on Caldera with our full guide. Plus, see our guides to the best loadouts and best weapons in Warzone to get familiar with the meta.