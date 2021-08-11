The Fennec is a buzzsaw of an SMG, boasting one of the highest fire rates in Warzone. While it has some issues with bullet velocity and ammo economy, the Fennec erases enemies if you’re on target. This is a super fun off-meta SMG to play around with. If you want to give the Fennec a try, we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best Fennec loadout in Warzone.

On this page:

Best Fennec loadout in Warzone

There are a few different ways to piece together the Fennec, but this is the best base to build off of:

Barrel: ZLR 18 Deadfall

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: Forge Tac CQS

Underbarrel: Mercenary Foregrip

Ammunition: 40 Round Drum

The ZLR 18 Deadfall barrel is our Monolithic Suppressor substitute. This lengthy barrel includes an integrated suppressor to keep you off of enemy radar and provides range, recoil control, and bullet velocity. All that while saving an attachment slot makes for a great barrel. Adding in a Mercenary Foregrip helps with recoil control, and gives you excellent hipfire accuracy. Unfortunately, both of these attachments have a big negative impact on ADS speed, so go with a Tac Laser and Forge Tac CQS stock to make up for that at least a bit. Finally, go with the largest magazine available. Tragically, in the Fennec’s case, that is a measly 40 Round Drum, which still evaporates at this rate of fire.

Potential adjustments require some explanation. You see, the Fennec’s bullet velocity is terrible. Just awful. Among the worst in Warzone. So, while its damage range is decent, you still won’t be using the Fennec at any kind of range. It’s just too hard to get shots on target with projectiles this slow. The Fennec can't compete with the MP5's bullet velocity, much less effective sniper supports like the Milano.

So, don’t waste your time trying to improve the Fennec’s performance at range. The marginal benefits aren’t worth the cost. Instead, try to up the mobility and/or handling if you want to tweak this build to taste. You can replace the Mercenary Foregrip with a Commando Foregrip to gain a little more ADS speed. Alternatively, keep the Merc and switch to a 5mW Laser and No Stock for the ultimate hipfire Fennec build. This is already an off-meta weapon, so play around with the build and find what feels best to you. Just don’t get too caught up on bullet velocity that won’t meaningfully improve, regardless of investment.

Secondary weapon

As the Fennec is limited to close-range fights, you will want a long-range Assault Rifle to complement it. The C58 and FARA 83 are great right now, and the Grau is making a bit of a comeback. For other options, check our guide to the best Assault Rifles in Warzone, and don’t forget that LMGs can make good substitutes!

Best Fennec loadout with Perks and Equipment

We recommend our standard perks and equipment here for now, though Season 5 may finally provide a shake-up soon.

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

EOD helps you survive enemy explosives. Nearly every enemy will get grenades or some other explosive with their loadout in Warzone. Use EOD. Ghost is similarly straightforward. Players are constantly buying UAVs, Ghost and keeps you off of them. Use Overkill to grab your full loadout fast, then snag Ghost ASAP. Finally, go for Amped to speed you up your weapon swap time. Pulling that Fennec out a little faster is going to save you at close range.

Semtex is the standard for general use in the lethal slot, as it can one-shot enemies with a stick. Thermite Grenades and Proximity Mines also work nicely for fending off vehicles. In the tactical slot, a Heartbeat Sensor is always nice for tracking enemies down. Stun Grenades, meanwhile, will near-completely lock up players you’ve already found and can net you some free kills.

That’s it for the Fennec! It’s an unusual little SMG, but it can serve you well in Warzone with this build. For something more on-meta, head on over to our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone, or visit the Warzone weapons tier list for a comprehensive picture.