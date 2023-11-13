Best MW3 KVD Enforcer loadout and class setup

What is the best KVD Enforcer loadout and class setup in MW3? In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the Marksman Rifles are pretty much like light Sniper Rifles. So, when taking a look at the KVD Enforcer and what it has to offer, we’re talking mobility, faster damage potential, but less damage dealt. As always, these stats can be forever improved by the attachments you put on them.

In our guide below, we deep dive into the attachments and perks you’ll want to equip to your best KVD Enforcer loadout in Modern Warfare 3 to give you the best chance in your gunfights, and ultimately define whether you’re capable of winning or losing your one-to-ones.

Why use the KVD Enforcer in MW3?

When it comes to the KVD Enforcer’s weapon stats, it comes out mid-range for the Marksman Rifles on offer in Modern Warfare 3. Unsurprisingly then, it also sits mid-table for our best Marksman Rifle tier list. So, why use it? If you’re after a Marksman Rifle that excels in dishing out those shots a little faster and with a little more precision, then the KVD Enforcer is the gun for you.

Best KVD Enforcer loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor L

Barrel: KAS-Dworf Heavy Long Barrel

Stock: EXO-TAC

Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

These five attachments do their level best… at keeping you level. With a Marksman Rifle, you want to keep those shots steady and with a gun like the KVD Enforcer, you’re going to suffer from kickback.

The KVD Enforcer has a little faster fire rate for a Marksman Rifle, so the fact that the Monolithic Suppressor L is a heavier choice, but most certainly not a game ender. The rewards you reap from this muzzle are worth it. To be undetectable on the radar with quieter shots and a great boost to your gun’s recoil control is a splendid bit of kit.

Again, you make a small sacrifice to the ADS speed, but considering you’re running a Marksman Rifle as your primary you’re most likely engaging in the mid-to-long range gunfights with it. The extra weight of this heavy long barrel will keep your muzzle steadier, meaning more accurate and precise shooting.

Another boost to your accuracy with the KVD Enforcer is by equipping the EXO-TAC stock. A solid choice for when paired with the KAS-Dworf Heavy Long Barrel as it helps bring back some of that ADS speed as well as aiming idle sway and firing aim stability. Marksman Rifles are always more mobile than the likes of the Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3, but they can benefit from being able to land more accurate shots alongside it.

The KVD Enforcer comes with a default 10 Round Mag, but if you’re looking to run with more ammo then equipping the 20 Round Mag is a grand idea for dealing out those rapid follow-up shots.

Finally, the Broadside Factory Grip plays into the lightweight KVD Enforcer’s mobility as it leans into its quickfire as opposed to its more Sniper Rifle-esque features. This tactical grip provides mobility from STF to ADS to movement and aim walking. We’ve worked enough on the recoil control to sacrifice a little for speed.

Best KVD Enforcer class setup: Secondary weapon

WSP Stinger or Renetti.

The KVD Enforcer may be lightweight, but it’s not great at close-quarters, meaning you’ll need a secondary that will prop you up when the enemies get too close. The WSP Stinger is an impressive fully-automatic handgun that, with the best WSP Stinger loadout can deal out some devastating damage, despite its compact size.

The Renetti handgun, locked and loaded with the best Renetti loadout is also a secondary that’s absolutely worth talking about. The loadout transforms it into a fully-automatic SMG with great capabilities in close-quarters combat.

Best KVD Enforcer class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Mission Control Commlink, Flash Grenade, Throwing Knife, Munitions Box.

We’ve gone for a build focused on mobility, with the Infantry Vest you get an increase in Tac Sprint duration, the Quick-Grip Gloves will have you swapping your weapons faster, and the Lightweight Boots increase your movement speed. For the KVD Enforcer, you’ll hopefully be picking off kills that will play nicely into the Mission Control Commlink, which reduces your Killstreaks by one (or 125 for a Scorestreak).

For tactical, we’d recommend the Flash Grenade to give you the upper-hand over your enemies. The Throwing Knife will enable you to secure some more close-range kills should an enemy sneak up on you. And, the Munitions Box will act as a great support Field Upgrade resupplying you and your allies with more ammo, to keep the good times rollin’.

Best KVD Enforcer alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MTZ Interceptor or MCW.

Unsurprisingly, given their pole position placement on our best Marksman Rifle list, we’d recommend the MTZ Interceptor or MCW 6.8 as solid alternatives to the KVD Enforcer. The MTZ Interceptor packs a real punch, as well as being great to handle and competitive even with some of the Modern Warfare 3 Sniper Rifles on range.

The MCW 6.8 is a Marksman Rifle capable of close-to-mid range gunfights, so really depending on your playstyle can weigh up whether you’d go for the MTZ Interceptor or this. Both running with very competitive stats.

If you've followed along, you should now be the proud owner of a top-tier KVD Enforcer class setup ready to take into any of the Modern Warfare 3 maps. For more details on how the KVD Enforcer stacks up against other weapons in the armory, check out our Modern Warfare 3 best guns tier list guide!