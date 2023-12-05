Best MW3 MCW 6.8 loadout and class setup

What is the best MCW 6.8 loadout and class setup in MW3? The MCW 6.8 semi-auto marksman rifle is a new gun introduced in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Ranked second only to the MTZ Interceptor in our best Marksman Rifle tier list, the MCW 6.8 is an excellent choice for close-to-mid range encounters.

In this guide, we'll delve into each part of our favourite MCW 6.8 loadout, from attachments, to secondary weapon, to perks, to all the equipment that will bolster this Marksman Rifle's impressive damage output and reliability.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the MCW 6.8 in MW3?

Not to be confused with its Assault Rifle counterpart, the MCW, the MCW 6.8 is still a solid choice if you're looking to battle against that increased time to kill in Modern Warfare 3. With reliable damage output, great mobility, and accurate shots, the MCW 6.8 can tear through some enemies in those moments of close-quarters combat as well as mid-range gunfights.

Best MCW 6.8 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor L

Underbarrel: Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip

Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Optic: Slate Reflector

For the MCW 6.8 loadout, we're focusing on increasing the damage and impact of the rifle's shots, as well as stabilising the recoil to improve accuracy. It's got potential to be even more impressive than it already is, and we'll delve into each attachment below to tell you how to make it so.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor L

The Shadowstrike Suppressor L Muzzle will keep you off the enemies' radar. Not only that, but it will improve the accuracy of your shot. Being off the minimap will mean you can stealth your way closer to your opponents and with the MCW 6.8 excelling at close-to-mid range, it'll surely secure you some more eliminations.

Underbarrel: Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip

For the second attachment, we've opted for the Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip as the Underbarrel for the MCW 6.8. This vertical foregrip works hard to improve your accuracy and your recoil control. With a crazy buff to gun kick control and vertical recoil, as well as a little on aiming idle sway and firing aim stability, it covers a lot of the bases. As a vertical Underbarrel attachment, you'll lose out a little on horizontal recoil as well as some of your Sprint-to-Fire speed and ADS speed.

Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

The RB Claw-PSL Grip is another great addition to the MCW 6.8 loadout for firming aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control. It'll have you firing full-auto as well as a 10% improvement on your ADS movement speed. You'll sacrifice flinch resistance and aiming idle sway, but gain so much in accuracy. Another great option here is the RB Rapidstrike Grip if you're keen to focus more on mobility.

Magazine: 30 Round Mag

With only 10 rounds in the MCW 6.8, increasing it to 30 is almost an essential attachment if you want to take on multiple enemies. With more ammunition in the tank, you won't be punished so much if you miss a few shots.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Equipping an Optic to your MCW 6.8 really comes down to personal preference. We think for this best loadout, it adds even more to our focus on accuracy. With a small blue dot reticle, it provides a clearer picture to line up your enemies in your line of fire. If you want to frame your shot, but don't want a blue dot in vision, the MK. 3 Reflector is a solid option here.

Best MCW 6.8 class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti or WSP Stinger.

The Renetti and WSP Stinger are both excellent sidearms with a high fire rate to tear through enemies when your MCW 6.8 is running out of ammo. The MCW 6.8 is pretty good at close-range, but both these pistols are built for those types of gunfights, so whipping either out when you need to will be a great secondary defence.

Best MCW 6.8 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Flash Grenade, Frag Grenade, Comm Scrambler

The Infantry Vest is a great vest for upping mobility as it increases your Tac Sprint duration and reduces the refresh time. It'll also allow you to run with full gear and equipment, where other Vests may take that away from you in exchange for perks. So, we've got the Marksman Gloves to reduce your sway and flinch while ADS, the Stalker Boots to increase that all-important ADS speed when running with your Marksman Rifle, and EOD Padding to increase your damage resilience against non-killstreak explosives and fire.

We'd choose to run with the deadly Lethal and Tactical duo, the Flash and Frag Grenade to confuse the enemy and unleash damage from a far. Flushing them out of cover or using it to make moves towards them. Finally, for the Field Upgrade slot, we've chosen the Comm Scrambler to take you and your allies off the UAV and intel systems, as well as stopping your opponents from using their killstreaks. It's just many ways to mess with them, but there's plenty to swap around and try if you prefer a different kind of playstyle.

Best MCW 6.8 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MTZ Interceptor or KB Inhibitor.

We've said it before and we'll say it again, the top contender in the Marksman Rifle category in Modern Warfare 3 is the MTZ Interceptor and so, we'd be hard pushed to find an MCW 6.8 alternative to beat it. The MTZ Interceptor boasts the best damage, had exceptional range, and handles pretty darn well too.

Suited and booted with the best MTZ Interceptor loadout, there's a focus on bolstering the range and bullet velocity in the top dog Marksman Rifle and if you fancy seeing what the difference is between the two guns, then give it a try.

If you fancy leaning more into the Sniper Rifle territory explored a little with a Marksman Rifle, then the KV Inhibitor will help you snipe out the competition from range.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's the lowdown on the best MCW 6.8 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to delve more into who comes out on top in the MW3's armory, check out our best guns tier list and be sure to take them to the Gunsmith to explore the best loadouts on offer.