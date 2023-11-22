Best Victus XMR loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Victus XMR loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Victus XMR will blow the opposition away with ridiculously high damage from its tungsten sabot-tipped bullets, making it one of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's deadliest weapons. The downside is its mobility, which is among the lowest when it comes to Sniper Rifles. Nevertheless, this hard-hitting gun is a juggernaut in the right hands, requiring very precise shots to make the most of its staggering capabilities.

In this guide, we'll explain our favourite Victus XMR loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to make enemy heads burst like melons.

Why use the Victus XMR in MW3?

Experienced sharpshooter confident in their skills and unafraid of a bulky bolt-action gun are the Victus XMR's target audience. You won't be able to boost this rifle's abysmal mobility much, even with the right attachments, so be aware of that in advance. Go for the Victus XMR if the only movement you like to do is climbing to the highest points of Rust, crouching in corners, and sniping away to your heart's content.

Best Victus XMR loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator XL

Barrel: Mack 8 21.5 Short

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Our Victus XMR loadout ensures that this Sniper Rifle's damage remains through the roof while range, accuracy, and recoil control also receive sizable upgrades. Handling improves a fair amount, but mobility remains in the dumps. Remember, this is a loadout designed for the experienced sniper who doesn't need to move very much - and if you do want to be more mobile, we've got secondary weapons to pick up the slack.

The recoil on the Victus XMR isn't terrible, but it could always be better, especially for a gun so heavily reliant on one-shot-kills. The Ster45 Skyfury Compensator XL's our preferred muzzle for recoil control, especially since it doesn't lower this rifle's stellar damage.

Barrel: Mack 8 21.5 Short

The Mack 8 21.5 Short gives us tiny increases to ADS speed and hip recoil control. The Mack 8 33.5 Super is also a good choice for additional range, though it does decrease the recoil we've just worked to amplify with our muzzle.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

With improvements to aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint to fire speed, the VLK LZR 7MW is an all-around excellent choice. You can also choose the Point-G3P 04, which offers an additional improvement to recoil control, but keep in mind that your laser will always be visible from the hip as opposed to when you're aiming down sights.

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

MW3 offers snipers a nice selection of ammo to choose from, but only the .50 Cal High Velocity rounds give us a little boost to range and a heftier one to accuracy, ensuring that our faraway shots will always hit like a tonne of bricks.

Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Last but not least, we've got grip tape to provide even greater accuracy. The Bruen G305 Grip Wrap gives us additional flinch resistance, making our accuracy stat almost as high as our range.

Best Victus XMR class setup: Secondary weapon

Striker, Pulemyot, or MCW.

As long as you've got the Overkill or Gunner Vest equipped, you can chose some more agile guns to make up for the Victus XMR's slowness. Go with the Striker if you want a rock solid SMG for close firefights, and if you're an LMG fan, the Pulemyot won't disappoint. If you want the easy option of an AR, there's always the ever-reliable MCW.

Best Victus XMR class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Ghost T/V Camo, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage.

You'll need the Overkill Vest to equip additional primary weapons and reload while sprinting away from enemy shots. Complement the vest with the Quick-Grip Gloves, and choose the Covert Sneakers to ensure that nobody hears you when you're getting into sniping position. For extra stealth, take the Ghost T/V Camo to stay off enemy radar while moving, or try the Bone Conduction Headset if you'd rather be aware of foes when they're creeping up on you.

Tactical and leathal options come down to personal preference. For this particular sniping loadout, we like the the Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade for those moments when you need to disorient or take out a group of enemies who've spotted you.

Best Victus XMR alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

SP-X 80, Longbow, or FJX Imperium.

When it comes to the best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3, our three favourites are currently the SP-X 80, the Longbow and the FJX Imperium. All three deal fantastic damage that's not as ridiculous as the Victus XMR, but they'll perform better in the handling and mobility departments.

That concludes our Victus XMR sniping class guide. If you're keen on assessing all of the weapons in MW3, have a peek at our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. For those who like comparing numbers, our guide to weapon stats in Modern Warfare 3 has the full rundown of every gun in the game.