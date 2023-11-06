Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapons and item locations
Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the MW3 campaign's Highrise open combat mission
Looking for all the weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3's Highrise mission? Highrise is by far the most complex, maze-like map in the many open combat missions of the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign. In this mission you take control of Gaz on his way up to the roof of a Konni-controlled highrise building. The mission is simple: get to the top, killing every Konni soldier you see on the way. But if you want to find all the hidden weapons and items along the way, you may need some help navigating this convoluted, dark, and trapped tower.
Below we've laid out all the weapons and item locations in the Highrise mission of MW3's campaign, complete with a map of the locations, the floor they're on, and how to reach them.
Modern Warfare 3 Highrise item locations
Highrise has a total of 19 weapons and items hidden across its many floors, which is less than in many other open combat missions in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. But this map is actually the hardest to find all of them because of the many floors and the fact that you sometimes need to drop down from higher floors to find the lower items.
Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Highrise mission:
Here are all the items and weapons in the Highrise mission:
|Number
|Item
|Type
|Floor
|1
|Explosive Crossbow
|Marksman Rifle
|1st
|2
|Silenced Expedite 12
|Shotgun
|1st
|3
|Minigun
|Special
|1st
|4
|Incendiary MCW
|Assault Rifle
|1st
|5
|Silenced TAQ-M
|Assault Rifle
|5th
|6
|Snapshot Pulse
|Field Upgrade
|5th
|7
|Silenced COR-45
|Pistol
|5th
|8
|.50 GS
|Pistol
|5th
|9
|Silenced MTZ Interceptor
|Marksman Rifle
|7th
|10
|Silenced Kastov 762
|Assault Rifle
|7th
|11
|VEL 46
|SMG
|8th
|12
|Silenced Striker
|SMG
|9th
|13
|LA-B 330
|Sniper Rifle
|9th
|14
|Incendiary Bryson 800
|Shotgun
|11th
|15
|PDSW 528
|SMG
|11th
|16
|WSP Stinger
|SMG
|11th
|17
|RPK
|LMG
|11th
|18
|Anti-Armor Rounds
|Field Upgrade
|Top
|19
|ISO Hemlock
|Assault Rifle
|Top
