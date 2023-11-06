Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapons and item locations

Looking for all the weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3's Highrise mission? Highrise is by far the most complex, maze-like map in the many open combat missions of the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign. In this mission you take control of Gaz on his way up to the roof of a Konni-controlled highrise building. The mission is simple: get to the top, killing every Konni soldier you see on the way. But if you want to find all the hidden weapons and items along the way, you may need some help navigating this convoluted, dark, and trapped tower.

Below we've laid out all the weapons and item locations in the Highrise mission of MW3's campaign, complete with a map of the locations, the floor they're on, and how to reach them.

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise item locations

Highrise has a total of 19 weapons and items hidden across its many floors, which is less than in many other open combat missions in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. But this map is actually the hardest to find all of them because of the many floors and the fact that you sometimes need to drop down from higher floors to find the lower items.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Highrise mission:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Here are all the items and weapons in the Highrise mission:

Number Item Type Floor 1 Explosive Crossbow Marksman Rifle 1st 2 Silenced Expedite 12 Shotgun 1st 3 Minigun Special 1st 4 Incendiary MCW Assault Rifle 1st 5 Silenced TAQ-M Assault Rifle 5th 6 Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade 5th 7 Silenced COR-45 Pistol 5th 8 .50 GS Pistol 5th 9 Silenced MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle 7th 10 Silenced Kastov 762 Assault Rifle 7th 11 VEL 46 SMG 8th 12 Silenced Striker SMG 9th 13 LA-B 330 Sniper Rifle 9th 14 Incendiary Bryson 800 Shotgun 11th 15 PDSW 528 SMG 11th 16 WSP Stinger SMG 11th 17 RPK LMG 11th 18 Anti-Armor Rounds Field Upgrade Top 19 ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle Top

